Kwara NYSC loses female corps member

A female corps member, Miss Amadi Eva Ichechukwu, who was undergoing orientation at the Yikpata NYSC orientation camp in Kwara, is dead.

The late Ickechukwu, with NYSC registration number KW/18A/0135 and who hailed from Rivers, died on Thursday at a hospital in Ilorin she had been referred to.

The NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Dipo Morakinyo, confirmed the death of the corps member in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Amaefule Remigius, had already expressed his condolences to the family of the corps member.

He appealed to members of the public to avoid unnecessary speculations about the circumstances that led to the death of the corps member.

“This is not the time to hastily jump into conclusion about the root cause of her death,” Amaefule added.

He said the NYSC was waiting for medical findings and report from the NYSC referral hospital to ascertain the cause of her death.

The state coordinator prayed that God should grant her immediate family and the NYSC the fortitude to bear the colossal loss.

NAN reports that late Ichechukwu was among the 1,937 2018 Batch A corps members recently deployed to Kwara.

Ichechukwu had studied Petroleum and Gas Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt.