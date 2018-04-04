Home > News > Local >

Saraki mourns late Sen. Mustapha Bukar

In Abuja Saraki mourns late Senator Mustapha Bukar

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the death of Bukar as one too many coming a few weeks after the Red Chamber lost

  • Published:
63-year-old Senator Mustapha Bukar dies after illness play

Senator Mustapha Bukar

(NASS Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Senator representing Katsina North, Mustapha Bukar, after a brief illness in Abuja.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the death of Bukar as one too many coming a few weeks after the Red Chamber lost Sen. Ali Wakili.

“I am saddened to learn about the passing of another friend and colleague, Sen. Mustapha Bukar.

“When I and some of my colleagues visited Sen. Bukar in the hospital after Jummat prayers last Friday, we prayed with him and we were filled with hope that he would soon recuperate and resume his normal life and legislative activities.

“As a first-time lawmaker, Sen. Bukar stood out for the quality of his contributions on the floor, his pragmatism and his work to strengthen the institution of the legislature.

“We shall surely miss his vibrancy and progressive mindset.

“But now that he is no more, we cannot query Almighty Allah over the incident because He gives and takes as it pleases Him.

“The late Bukar was forthright and gentle in all his dealings.

“This is indeed another painful moment for the Senate, a sad moment for his immediate family, his constituents in Katsina North Senatorial District and the people and government of Katsina State.

“As we mourn his passing, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of Katsina State.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah, in his infinite grace, grant the dear and departed senator a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah firdaus,” Saraki said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala EFCC invites ex-minister over $250m missing from Abacha lootbullet
3 Buhari President going to rest in London, says Presidencybullet

Related Articles

Mustapha Bukar 63-year-old Katsina Senator dies after illness
Dapchi Girls FG releases comprehensive list of the abducted 110 schoolgirls
New Year President Buhari’s speech provides hope for development
Federal Government FG, Med-View sign agreement to evacuate 5,037 Nigerians from Libya
Oyegun APC caucus pass vote of confidence on National Chairman
Unpaid Salaries 40 Senators donate 1,260 bags of rice to Kogi civil servants
Fashola Senate tells Buhari to appoint a 'substantive' Minister of Power
Boko Haram Sect commander, others surrender to police in Borno
Boko Haram Insurgents kill 2 tractor drivers in Borno
Kashim Shettima Blind man who was offered automatic job by Borno Gov owed 5-month salary

Local

5 ways Osinbajo spokesperson attacked Guardian Editor
Laolu Akande 5 ways Osinbajo spokesperson attacked Guardian Editor
Shugaban kasa Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President cancels FEC meeting to meet service chiefs
Chinelo Anohu-Amazu
Chinelo Anohu–Amazu PenCom clears over 4,000 firms to bid for FG contracts
Shugaban kasa Muhammadu Buhari
Faisal Ibrahim Nigeria says nuclear weapons threat to all mankind