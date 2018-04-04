Saraki mourns late Sen. Mustapha Bukar

news

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Senator representing Katsina North, Mustapha Bukar, after a brief illness in Abuja.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the death of Bukar as one too many coming a few weeks after the Red Chamber lost Sen. Ali Wakili.

“I am saddened to learn about the passing of another friend and colleague, Sen. Mustapha Bukar.

“When I and some of my colleagues visited Sen. Bukar in the hospital after Jummat prayers last Friday, we prayed with him and we were filled with hope that he would soon recuperate and resume his normal life and legislative activities.

“As a first-time lawmaker, Sen. Bukar stood out for the quality of his contributions on the floor, his pragmatism and his work to strengthen the institution of the legislature.

“We shall surely miss his vibrancy and progressive mindset.

“But now that he is no more, we cannot query Almighty Allah over the incident because He gives and takes as it pleases Him.

“The late Bukar was forthright and gentle in all his dealings.

“This is indeed another painful moment for the Senate, a sad moment for his immediate family, his constituents in Katsina North Senatorial District and the people and government of Katsina State.

“As we mourn his passing, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of Katsina State.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah, in his infinite grace, grant the dear and departed senator a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah firdaus,” Saraki said.