Prof. advises INEC to partner media on effective communication

Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to form strong partnership with the media for effective communication of its activities ahead of 2019 general elections.



Ogwezzy-Ndisika on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the just concluded INEC two days retreat on communications techniques in Lagos, said such partnership would help the commission as it prepares for the 2019 general elections.



The don said that effective communication of the activities of INEC was crucial to the success of the next elections.



“With effective communication you can prevent many things; violence, misrepresentation and misinterpretation.

“We can also build public confidence and good public perception in the electoral process.

“Election is not just an event, it is a process. This meaning that there is need for effective communication on pre-election, during and post election processes.”



Ogwezzy-Ndisika said without effective communication, INEC would be reacting to issues.

She also urged INEC to collaborate with relevant institutions and organisations on public enlightenment and sensitisation.



“Good alliance with all the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, donor agencies, Civil Society Organisations, community leaders, religious leaders, youth groups, artisans and professional groups.

“We all have to be on the same page.



“Nigeria is bigger than any one of us. We need peace and without effective communication we will just be doing reactions to issues.

“Once perception is formed it will require a tall order to change it.”



Ogwezzy-Ndisika also stressed the need for INEC to continue to develop the communication capacity of its staff members as well as strengthen its internal communication process.



“Everybody in the commission should know what is happening including the drivers,” the don said.