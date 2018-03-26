Home > News > Local >

President Buhari mourns former works minister, Lawal

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Bayo Omoboriowo)
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Nasarawa State on the death of Dr Hassan Lawal, a former Minister and Member, Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal, who was born in 1954, died at the age of 64 in Turkish Hospital, Abuja, at 4:30 a.m., on Sunday.

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday night.

Shehu said  that Buhari was represented at the burial of the deceased by a delegation led by the Minister of State for Environment, Malam Ibrahim Jibril.

He said that the president, who described the demise of ‘‘the strong political ally’’ as painful, noted that the late statesman was a strong pillar of support in Nasarawa State and the entire North-Central Geopolitical Zone.

I was shocked to hear of the passing on of Dr Lawal. He will be missed by thousands of people whom he had assisted in one way or the other.

‘‘His role in politics and the development of his community, state and nation will remain an inspiration for other political actors.

‘‘My condolences to his family, close associates and the people of Nasarawa State,” Shehu quoted the president as saying.

According to him, the presidential delegation to the burial included Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistants  and Amb. Lawal Kazaure, the State House Chief of Protocol.

Gov. Umaru Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State, who received the government delegation at the palace of the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa, thanked Buhari for sharing the moment of grief with the people of the state, according to Shehu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Lawal served as the Minister of Works and Housing, Minister of Labour and Productivity and Minister of Health during the Umaru Yar’Adua/Goodluck Jonathan administrations.

He left behind two wives and six children.

