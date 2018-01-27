Home > News > Local >

Police rescue 2 South-Africans from kidnappers in Kaduna

Abba Kyari Police rescue 2 South-Africans from kidnappers in Kaduna

IRT commander, ACP Abba Kyari, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Saturday that some members of the kidnap gang were also arrested.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
CSP Abba Kyari play

CSP Abba Kyari

(The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have rescued two South-Africans who were kidnap at a mining site in Kaduna State.

IRT commander, ACP Abba Kyari, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Saturday that some members of the kidnap gang were also arrested.

Kyari said that Messrs Thomas Arnold and Hendrick Gideon were kidnapped at a mining site in Maidaro Village on Jan. 23 and taken to Birnin Gwari forest in Kaduna State.

He said the victims were rescued on Saturday morning following intense pressure jointly mounted on the kidnappers by the IRT, Police Air Wing helicopter patrol and Kaduna State Command Police.

The victims were moved from Kaduna to Abuja this morning and were handed over to the South African Embassy and their company representative for medicals and other immediate needs.

“Victims are in good health and have given useful information to the police that will help in further investigation.

“Some suspects were arrested and serious efforts are on to arrest other gang members,” Kyari said.

NAN recalls that on Saturday Jan. 23, two Americans and two Canadians, kidnapped on Jan. 23 along Jere-Kagarko Road in Kaduna State, were rescued on Tuesday.

Two policemen were killed by the gunmen during the kidnap incident while two of the suspected kidnappers were arrested.

Those rescued were; Nate Vangeest and Rachel Kelley (Canadians) as well as John Kirlin and Dean Slocum (U.S. citizens) The victims were handed over to the American Embassy in Abuja for medical attention and other immediate needs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Babachir Lawal EFCC denies link between Obasanjo's letter and ex-SGF arrestbullet
2 In Benue Herdsmen strike again, kill policeman, farmer in latest attackbullet
3 Ambode Lagos Governor mourns Deji Tinubu who died playing footballbullet

Related Articles

Dogo Russia Police arrest mastermind behind abduction of 4 expats
Garba Shehu Buhari’s aide condemns media reports criticising new NIA DG
Buhari President presides over 2018's first FEC meeting (Photos)
Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketers
Pulse List 2017 7 Women in leadership this year
Buhari Kyari, Amosun, Buratai celebrate President at 75 (PHOTOS)
Buhari President mourns ex-SGF Gidado Idris
The keep N50bn NNPC order Is there another Nigerian President except President Buhari?
Buhari President returns to Abuja from Paris

Local

Buhari has never been accused of corruption - Lauretta Onochie
Buhari President is the only leader who has not been accused of corruption in Nigeria - Lauretta Onochie
Doctor tests positive to Lassa Fever in Kogi
Lassa Fever Ebonyi Govt. chides FG for poor response
Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, kill 1 farmer in fresh attack in Delta
In Ogun Fulani herdsmen attack 2 female school teachers
OBJ is too busy to notice economic reforms - Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed FG to launch DSO in Enugu, Osogbo February