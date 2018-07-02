Police confirm 8 dead in flood in Niger

The Niger state Police Commissioner, Alhaji Dibal Yakadi made this known to newsmen in Minna.
The Police Commissioner, Alhaji Dibal Yakadi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday that two bodies of the victims had been recovered.
ALSO READ: 5 ways to survive the Lagos flood
Yakadi said that the deceased were washed away by flood from the heavy rain which occurred on Monday evening.
He added that the search and rescue operation was ongoing to recover the remaining missing bodies.