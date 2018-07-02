Police boss warns Special Fraud Unit detectives on corruption

news

The newly promoted Commissioner of Police (CP) Damian Okoro has warned officers at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, to shun corruption or be shown the way out of the force.



Okoro gave the warning on Sunday at Ikoyi, Lagos, while decorating 27 officers who were recently promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC).



The police boss, who was earlier decorated with the rank of CP by the Inspector-General of Police (IG-P) Ibrahim Idris on Friday, said he would not tolerate lukewarm attitude and laziness in the unit.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, until his promotion, Okoro was a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at the PSFU, Ikoyi, a unit once headed by Mr Ibrahim Lamorde.

With his new rank, Okoro had been appointed as the CP in charge of the Police Anti-Fraud Unit, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.



He reminded the decorated officers that PSFU was known for its transparency and professionalism.



“No senior officer wants to work with lukewarm personnel. You all must make good names for yourselves in the force. You have to be known as fearless, incorruptible officers.

“Be strict, decent and very professional. Do not disappoint your families nor bring the force to disrepute. Be counted among the good eggs. The I-G has no tolerance for indiscipline and corruption.

“He does not hesitate to show the exit to officers who soil their hands. Also, the SFU has been known for its transparency and professionalism.

“As you serve your tour of duty, be sure to respect and uphold those values,” he warned.