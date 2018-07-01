Plateau Killings: Governor Okorocha calls for prayers

news

The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called on religious leaders in the country to pray for the peace of the nation.

According to Daily Post, the Imo Governor added that the country is going through a tough time.

Speaking on the recent massacre in Plateau state, Okorocha said the incident is not a religious war.

He said “Initially, I thought that what was going on in some parts of the country was a religious war; but the Plateau and Zamfara killings have shown that what we have in our hands is beyond religious killings.

“In these killings Muslims were killing Muslims and Christians killing Christians. They kill innocent citizens both young and old. And for us Christians, this is the time to pray for peace and love for one another.

ALSO READ: Plateau Killings: What truly transpired in Ipan, Barkin Ladi

“Some people have lost their sense of value for lives with the rate at which blood-letting is going on in this Country.”

Fulanis own Nigeria

According to the group known as the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said that land all over Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis.