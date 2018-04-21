PDP wants Governor Yahya Bello impeached

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the impeachment of Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The Kogi state chapter of the party asked the state Assembly to commence the process of removing the Governor from office.

According to the PDP, Bello has been absent from the state without officially communicating to the lawmakers.

The pasty also said that the absence of the Governor has encouraged theft and corruption.

Workers owed 24 months salary

The PDP also alleged that Governor Bello’s administration has not paid some workers for 24 months.

According to them, Kogi people have never experienced poverty as they are currently experiencing.

The party also said “For now the ship of governance in the state which lacked direction under Governor Bello, has on its own entered reverse gear, with unpaid salaries to workers who have been cleared since January, while some others had not been paid in the last twenty four months.

“The absence of Governor Bello has opened up government activities to corruption and stealing, little wonder local government workers last week, since the beginning of the year, were only paid a paltry twenty percent of their January salary.”

“The hunger and poverty in the state, decayed infrastructure, which has led to deaths of citizens, owing to inept leadership and governance, under the Bello’s APC is unprecedented. The state had never witnessed the worst of governance like it is experiencing.

“We therefore call on the State House of Assembly to begin an impeachment process on the governor.

“The assembly, composed of representatives of the people, who are daily in the know of the current suffering of the people, and the governor having flouted the constitution; the House must do the needful, to fill the vacuum created by the governor’s sudden disappearance,” the party added.

The Kogi State Governor has been known for his public support for President Buhari.