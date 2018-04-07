Home > News > Local >

Yahaya Bello's Chief of Staff involved in ghastly car crash

Yahaya Bello Kogi Governor's Chief of Staff involved in ghastly car accident

It was reported that Onoja's car somersaulted severally before falling into a ditch along the Abaji-Abuja  Expressway.

Edward Onoja play

Kogi State Governor's Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja

(Daily Trust)
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello's Chief of Staff, Honourable Edward Onoja, and his wife were reportedly involved in a ghastly car accident on Thursday, April 5.

The crash comes barely a week after Bello himself survived a terrible car accident.

According to Daily Trust, Onoja was returning to the state after spending some days with Governor Bello who is recuperating from his own accident in Abuja when the incident occurred.

The report said his car somersaulted severally before falling into a ditch along the Abaji-Abuja  Expressway.

Only looters are discrediting Buhari - Governor Yahaya Bello play Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello (Punch)

 

Onoja and his wife, along with a child, who was with them in the crashed car, have been evacuated from the wreckage to an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Governor Bello says he can die for Buhari

The cause of the accident was not immediately ascertained but it is believed to have been as a result of overspeeding or a tyre burst.

The condition of the victims is unknown as at the time of filing this report.

