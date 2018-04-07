Yahaya Bello's Chief of Staff involved in ghastly car crash

news

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello 's Chief of Staff, Honourable Edward Onoja, and his wife were reportedly involved in a ghastly car accident on Thursday, April 5.

The crash comes barely a week after Bello himself survived a terrible car accident.

According to Daily Trust, Onoja was returning to the state after spending some days with Governor Bello who is recuperating from his own accident in Abuja when the incident occurred.

The report said his car somersaulted severally before falling into a ditch along the Abaji-Abuja Expressway.

Onoja and his wife, along with a child, who was with them in the crashed car, have been evacuated from the wreckage to an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Governor Bello says he can die for Buhari

The cause of the accident was not immediately ascertained but it is believed to have been as a result of overspeeding or a tyre burst.

The condition of the victims is unknown as at the time of filing this report.