PDP is dead - Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole Ex-Governor says Nigerians will reject PDP in 2019

Oshiomhole said this at a rally held in Edo state to celebrate the mass defection of  over 10,000 PDP members.

  • Published:
Adams Oshiomhole says Nigerians will reject PDP in 2019 play

President Buhari and former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole

(Bayo Omoboriowo)
The former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole has said that Nigerians will not allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back in power in 2019.

Describing the PDP as a dead party that cannot resurrect, the former Governor said President Buhari saved Nigeria from ruin, Vanguard reoprts.

Oshiomhole also said "I know that the PDP leaders will not sleep today. APC represents the forces of life. The Bible said he or she who dies in sin will never resurrect. I said it before, PDP died in sin and it cannot resurrect."

He also said “That is why when I read sponsored write ups, I say that, even in our confusion, our imperfection, our moment of deep reflection, there can be no argument that there is no bringing back the armed robbers of yesteryears.

"No man or woman will allow thieves come to his house. PDP cannot come back in 2019. Nigerians are not fools; they will not be swayed by hired writers.

"If not for our President today, there would have been no Nigeria. The money voted for the police, they put it in their pockets. The money earmarked to fight Boko Haram, they put in their pockets.

"They money voted for security, they used to secure their pockets. All of a sudden, if you produced two barrels of crude, one barrel was missing. I want to assure you, we are building a party that is founded on the principle of social democracy.

"The whole idea is to transfer power to the people and remember, in 2006, we started with the slogan, ‘Let the people lead’. And once the people began to lead, the godfathers began to collapse.

ALSO READ: Read full text of Obasanjo's letter to Buhari

"How can the elephant’s leg be missing in a pot of soup they did not take into the kitchen? When the time comes, we will reopen yesteryears to be able to appreciate today so that we can see where we are going to tomorrow. I want to assure you that with what the governor is doing in Edo, sustaining the tradition of infrastructural development, to attract investors to the state, we are on the right path”.

Buhari has never been accused of corruption

Lauretta Onochie, the personal assistant to President Buhari on Social Media, recently said that her boss is the only leader in Nigeria who has not been accused of corruption.

This is coming after a letter written to Buhari by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo, in the letter criticised President Buhari's handling of the Fulani herdsmen crisis.

