PDP fires back at Lai Mohammed over comments on loot

Lai Mohammed PDP fires back at minister of information

Mohammed had earlier asked the PDP to show the genuineness of its apology through a discernible change of attitude.

  • Published:
PDP fires back at minister of information, Lai Mohammed play

Information Minister Lai Mohammed

(The Guardian Nigeria)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fired back at the minister of information, Lai Mohammed for calling on the party to return the money which was looted when they were in power.

Mohammed also asked the PDP to show the genuineness of its apology through a discernible change of attitude.

“… the best evidence of penitence for such a party is not just to own up and apologize, but to also return the looted funds. Anything short of that is mere deceit,” the minister said.

PDP apologises to Nigerians

Mohammed made the statement after the PDP tendered an apology to Nigerians for not living up to expectations in the 16 years preceding 2015.

The party also promised to save Nigerians from the President Buhari’s clutch.

PDP’s reaction

In its reaction to the minister of information’s comment, the PDP said that Buhari’s campaign was sponsored with stolen money.

According to the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, “It is, to say the least, despicable that the APC and its Federal Government, in their arrogance, would always try to play the saint when they were elected with stolen fund and have continued to reek with filth and sleaze.

“Nigerians are aware that prior to the 2015 election, President Buhari had informed that he was insolvent.

“He however took Nigerians by surprise as he enjoyed one of the most expensive presidential campaigns in the history of our nation, while turning a blind eye to reports of massive looting of funds from APC controlled states.

“Indeed, if there is any party that should refund looted funds, it is the APC, which directly used stolen money to scheme in the election of President Buhari in 2015, while known culpable persons now sit comfortably around the Presidential table, still superintending over the looting of our common patrimony.

“This is the APC, whose government, has been rated by international bodies including the Transparency International (TI) which latest report shows that corruption and sleaze had escalated under its watch.”

“This is the same government where ministers and officials indicted for corruption and looting of public funds, particularly in the oil and gas sector, which is directly under the purview of Mr. President, are shielded and condoned.

“Even presently, Mr Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communication, has been accused of owing his aides N13m; that he has no fewer than 12 houses across the nation; bought a N93m printing press; bought 25 luxury cars for his personal use, among others.

ALSO READ: Nigerians may forgive but won’t forget your misrule, APC tells PDP

“Yet, nothing has been heard from either the dysfunctional APC or its incompetent federal government.

“While the repositioned PDP maintain its unpretentious stance towards Nigerians, we charge the Minister of Information to direct his demand to the Presidency and the APC as Nigerians are expecting them to refund the stolen funds they used to scheme themselves into office in 2015,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the UN of his commitment to a credible, free and fair elections in 2019.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

