Home > News > Local >

PDP Chairman drags Lai Mohammed, FG to court over looters list

Looters List PDP Chairman drags Lai Mohammed, FG to court for defamation

Secondus had asked Lai Mohammed to remove his name from the list of alleged treasury looters and demanded a public apology, with N1.5 billion as damages.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP Chairman drags Lai Mohammed, FG to court over looters list play

Prince Uche Secondus was elected PDP Chairman on December 9, 2017

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Uche Secondus, has filed a lawsuit against the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, for defamation of character.

Secondus had threatened to take legal actions against Mohammed when he released a list containing names of alleged treasury looters of which the PDP chairman's name was among.

According to the list, Secondus received N200million from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

He (Secondus) has since denied the allegation and asked Mohammed to immediately retract his name on the list and demanded a public apology, plus payment of N1.5 billion damages within 48 hours.

Failure to meet the demands, the PDP chairman made good his threat to sue Mohammed.

Presidency reportedly orders EFCC to prosecute listed 'PDP looters' play Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed (The Guardian Nigeria)

 

Secondus on Friday, April 6, 2018, filed the suit at the Port Harcourt High Court in Rivers State.

PDP Chairman's demands

In the suit no/PHC/1013/2018, he asked the court to award him the sum of N1.5 billion as damages for "humiliation, castigation, vilification attack on his person and integrity as a result of the publication."

He also claimed that the list published by the minister was defamatory and urged the court to direct Mohammed to retract the said publication and apologise in writing.

Secondus demanded that the retraction and apology is published on all social media platforms and other media organisations where it was earlier publicised and broadcasted.

He further asked the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further publishing defamatory materials against him.

ALSO READ: Looters List - Stella Oduah says she never stole from govt coffers, challenges FG to provide evidence

Joined in the suit are the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Attorney General of the Federation and a publishing firm.

Mohammed is yet to respond to the suit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
2 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
3 Buhari President's $1bn approval not Boko Haram fund - Presidencybullet

Related Articles

Looters List Presidency reportedly orders EFCC to prosecute listed 'PDP looters'
Uche Secondus PDP chairman gives Lai Mohammad 48 hours to retract statement
Uche Secondus Be ready to prove your case in court, PDP chairman challenges Lai Mohammed
PDP Party says FG’s list of looters hollow and laughable
Looters’ List Former PDP chieftain, Olisa Metuh condemns Lai Mohammed
Dapchi Girls Lai Mohammed slams PDP, says it failed in power and still failing as opposition
Dapchi Girls Allegations made by PDP erroneous, extremely dishonourable – FG
Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasury

Local

Weather Forecast - NiMet
Weather Forecast NiMet predicts cloudy, dust haze on Saturday
Escape Nightclub in Lagos
Noise Pollution FCTA to remove lounges, night clubs in residential areas
Osinbajo says Jonathan, PDP stole Nigeria's resources
Yemi Osinbajo VP attends pastors conference in Ibadan, says Nigeria has bright future
Governor Okowa calls for sustainable peace Delta
Looters List Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG