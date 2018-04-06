PDP Chairman drags Lai Mohammed, FG to court over looters list

news

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Uche Secondus , has filed a lawsuit against the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, for defamation of character.

Secondus had threatened to take legal actions against Mohammed when he released a list containing names of alleged treasury looters of which the PDP chairman's name was among.

According to the list, Secondus received N200million from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

He (Secondus) has since denied the allegation and asked Mohammed to immediately retract his name on the list and demanded a public apology, plus payment of N1.5 billion damages within 48 hours.

Failure to meet the demands, the PDP chairman made good his threat to sue Mohammed.

Secondus on Friday, April 6, 2018, filed the suit at the Port Harcourt High Court in Rivers State.

PDP Chairman's demands

In the suit no/PHC/1013/2018, he asked the court to award him the sum of N1.5 billion as damages for "humiliation, castigation, vilification attack on his person and integrity as a result of the publication."

He also claimed that the list published by the minister was defamatory and urged the court to direct Mohammed to retract the said publication and apologise in writing.

Secondus demanded that the retraction and apology is published on all social media platforms and other media organisations where it was earlier publicised and broadcasted.

He further asked the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further publishing defamatory materials against him.

Joined in the suit are the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Attorney General of the Federation and a publishing firm.

Mohammed is yet to respond to the suit.