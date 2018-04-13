PCN advises patent medicine dealers against selling illicit drugs

news

The Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), has advised patent medicine dealers in Bauchi state to desist from selling illicit drugs.

The PCN Bauchi State Officer, Mr Bakwa Nenlep, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Friday.

‎“The patent medicine dealers should desist from selling illicit and unprescribed drugs to people.

‎“Those illicit drugs are harmful and dangerous to our youths; drugs such as Codeine, Tramadol, Roche among others damage the brain cells through the abuse and misuse.

“The council as a regulatory body will not relent from sealing any patent medicine shop found wanting” he said

‎Nenlep said the council in conjunction with pharmaceutical inspectors, would not hesitate in enforcing laws and regulations on medicine handling and sales.

He urged the defaulting patent medicine dealers to also register with the PCN or renew their annual license.

‎”In June 2017 out of the 2,022 shop across the state 179 were sealed, we will not hesitate to lock down any shop that goes against proper registration and selling unprescribed drugs.” ‎

According to him, the activities of illegal patent medicine outlets tend to encourage the abuse and misuse of controlled medicines with the negative social and security implications.

‎”That is why PCN will step up enforcement activities across the state.” ‎

He expressed that most illegal medicine stores in the state did not have adequate storage facilities.

‎Nenlep ‎ advised the public to purchase all medicines from licensed pharmaceutical outfits and simple household remedies from licensed patent and propriety medicine shops.

He also lamented that lack of vehicle to monitor medicine stores in the state impeded smooth movement of field activities of PCN.