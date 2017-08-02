Benue Governor emerges best in Security

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has emerged as the Best Governor in the Country in the area of security.

According to reports, Ortom's tireless efforts in providing security for the people of Benue was recognized after he was voted as 'The Vanguard of Security" by the readers and the editorial team of The Nigerian News Portal, a London-based news site.

Governor Ortom will be presented with the award at the first anniversary/symposium/award night of the Nigerian News Portal on Friday, August 25, 2017, in the United Kingdom.

The event tagged 'A Greater Nigeria is possible', according to the organizers, is aimed at bringing together eminent Nigerians and people across the globe to discuss the future of the country.

In a letter of notification of award, the online platform wrote to Governor Ortom stating:

"The Nigerian in its commitment to give back to the society, has singled out your eminent personality for the award of the 'The Vanguard of Security' in recognition of your immense contribution to good governance, built on accountability and transparency, nationalistic approach to development, administrative acumen and grassroots-oriented leadership and usefulness of purpose to the defence of humanity, the poor and less privileged in the society."

The organizers also revealed that Governor Ortom’s amnesty program and efforts to end the perennial Fulani herdsmen and farmers clashes which led to the enactment of Anti-Ppen Grazing Law in the state were instrumental in the Governor winning the award.

This is not that first time Governor Ortom’s efforts in security will be recognized as he had earlier been given recognition by the United nations in 2016.

He was invited to deliver a keynote address during the 6th Biennial Meetings of States-BMS6 organized by the UN between June 6 and 10, 2016, in New York, United States of America.

Governor Ortom will be honoured alongside Lt. General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, for his fight against terrorism in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, in recognition of his giant infrastructure development and industrialization, among others.