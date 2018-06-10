Pulse.ng logo
Opeyemi Bamidele flown abroad for further treatment following gunshot

Opeyemi Bamidele flown abroad for further treatment following gunshot

Opeyemi Bamidele’s media aide, Ahmed Salami, who confirmed the report, said he was flown abroad for post-surgery management.

  • Published:
Opeyemi Bamidele, a former member of the House of Representatives, who was shot during a rally in Ekiti state, has been flown to the United Kingdom for further treatment. play

Opeyemi Bamidele

(Punch)
Opeyemi Bamidele, a former member of the House of Representatives, who was shot during a rally in Ekiti state, has been flown to the United Kingdom for further treatment.

According to sources close to the lawmaker, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu insisted that he be flown abroad for better care.

This is following the extraction of two bullets from his abdomen and leg by doctors at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

Bamidele, who was the Commissioner for Information and Strategy when Tinubu was Governor of Lagos state, was flown in his former boss’ private jet on Friday, June 8, 2018.

The former lawmaker briefly received treatment at Euracare Multi-Specialists Hospital on Victoria Island, Lagos.

How Bamidele was shot

On Friday, June 1, 2018, a policeman shot Bamidele and two other APC members at a rally organised to kick-off Kayode Fayemi’s governorship campaign.

Fayemi is the guber candidate of the APC in the upcoming July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti state.

The Ekiti state APC Chairman, Mr Jide Awe, however claimed that the attack was aimed at Fayemi.

Police officer in custody

The police officer, whose service was illegally solicited by an unnamed politician, has been tried in an orderly room trial.

Speaking on the trial, the Ekiti police spokesman, ASP Caleb Ikechukwu said the officer is recovering from wounds inflicted on him when he was lynched by the public.

Ikechuwu also said ‘We have concluded the orderly room trial but there is a laid down procedure to follow. At the appropriate time, the public will know about it.”

He also revealed that the politician who solicited the service of the officer will also be charged to court.

Bamidele is out of danger

A close source to the politician who spoke to Punch said that Bamidele is out of danger.

Bamidele’s media aide, Ahmed Salami, who confirmed the report, said he was flown abroad for post-surgery management.

ALSO READ: Fayose says Fayemi brought bloodshed to Ekiti

“He (Bamidele) is fully stabilised, so there is no cause for alarm. He only went abroad for a post-surgery management and to get prepared for the task ahead. He actually walked into the plane,” he said,

The source further revealed that the former lawmaker is in stable condition, adding that he was cracking jokes.

The source said “He (Bamidele) had started cracking jokes at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, where a surgery was performed on him before he was flown to Lagos for further treatment.”

Meanwhile, the Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has alleged that the APC guber candidate, Kayode Fayemi wants to frame him up for murder.




