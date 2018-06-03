APC, Fayemi want to implicate me - Fayose

news

The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) guber candidate, Kayode Fayemi wants to frame him up for murder.

Fayose said that the plot also involves implicating members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Ekiti.

According to Daily Post, the Governor said the APC has hired a popular thug known as Agbara to kill innocent Ekiti indigenes and dump them at the homes of the PDP leaders and other locations.

“This alarm has become necessary because of a meeting that was held yesterday, in Isan-Ekiti, the hometown of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the flag bearer of the APC in the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

“They have hired one Agbara to kill one or two indigenes of Ekiti and dump their bodies in the houses of PDP leaders, Fajuyi Park, in Ado Ekiti or near the government house. This is an attempt to link me and my party with killings.

“This new plot is as a result of the failure of the plot to link me with the shooting of Hon. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (MOB) and others by a policeman at the APC secretariat on Friday,” he said.

Violence is not an option

Governor Fayose also urged the people of Ekiti state to be law abiding and not to take laws into their hands.

He said that the state has experienced peace, adding that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Ekiti indigene.

Fayose then called on security personnel to be vigilant.

He said “We take exception to this sinister plot as we will not be a party to violence act. Ekiti has been peaceful in the last three and half years, we want to keep enjoying this peace and will not want it disrupted because of politics. Our ambition is not worthy of the blood of any Ekiti indigene.

“We therefore call on the police and other security agencies to be vigilant and Ekiti people to please be watchful. Your life and my life will not be used as sacrifice for this election.

“I want to plead with everyone to please take note that violence is not an option. I also urge the federal government to take necessary steps to safe Ekiti from further crisis.”

Fayemi escapes assassination attempt

You will recall that Kayode Fayemi , the APC candidate for the July 14, 2018 governorship election, reportedly escaped an assassination attempt on his life on Friday, June 1, 2018.