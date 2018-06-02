news

Ahmed Salami , media aide to former House of reps member, Opeyemi Bamidele has called on the police to investigate the shooting incident that occurred on Friday, June 1, 2018, during Fayemi's take-off campaign.

Bamidele and two other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were shot by a policeman in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti state.

Though the incident was said to be as a result of an accidental challenge, the Ekiti state APC Chairman, Mr Jide Awe told newsmen that the attack was targeted at Fayemi.

Bamidele not in coma

Salami, in a statement issued to newsmen, said that Bamidele is not in coma.

The media aide also debunked reports that the former lawmaker has been in coma since Friday, June 1, 2018.

He said “We appreciate his supporters and APC members across the state. He has since regained consciousness.

“The way he fell in the full glare of the crowd and party supporters fueled the insinuation that he is still in coma.

“Let me assure our supporters in Ekiti and other concerned Nigerians that Bamidele is not in coma. He has regained consciousness and fast recuperating due to prompt and intensive medical treatments he received thereafter.”

Bullets have been removed

The former lawmaker’s media aide said that the bullets have been removed and Bamidele is responding to treatment.

Salami also called on all members of the APC in Ekiti not to take laws into their hands.

He also described the shooting as unfortunate.

“It’s true that Bamidele has passed through major surgeries and the bullets have been removed from his abdominal region and leg. We implore our supporters to be calm and be law abiding whilst the situation is under control.

“We appreciate our people for the outpouring of affections since the incident occurred and this underscored the strong bond of unity among the APC members and Ekiti people in general.

“We want to say that the shooting was very unfortunate and unwarranted in view of the decorous and peaceful ways our people comported themselves from Akure, Ondo State capital via Ikere and to Ado Ekiti.

“We charge the police authorities to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the shooting and bring whoever that is complicit to justice.

“We specially appreciate the governor of Ondo State, Barrister Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Ayo Arise and other party bigwigs for the quick responses in saving Bamidele’s life and that of other victims.”

The APC guber candidate, Kayode Fayemi escaped unhurt, and the shooter has been arrested.

