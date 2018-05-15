news

The Senate and House of Representatives committee investigating the invasion and mace theft have summoned Senators Ali Ndume and Ovie Omo-Agege over the alleged roles in the incident.

Suspected thugs allegedly accompanying Senator Omo-Agege into the Senate chambers had disrupted proceedings carting the mace.

The mace was, however, recovered by the Police even as investigations into the incident is still ongoing.

The National Assembly also constituted an adhoc committee to investigate the matter.

At the hearing on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, chairman of the committee, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, said the summon was sequel to the testimonies of the DPO, the SSS and the sergeant at arms at the National Assembly.

The heads of different security agencies within the National Assembly had alleged that “Omo-Agege led seven unauthorised personnel into the red chamber and disrupted plenary.”

Ndume was also alleged to have hindered the mace keeper from taking away the mace to safer place.

ALSO READ: Shehu Sani’s waist belt 'used in place of stolen mace'

A format of the letter by the Na’Allah reads: “Based on the testimony of the sergeant at arms before the committee, you (Mr Ndume) are alleged to have prevented the mace keeper from taking away the mace to safety.

“The committee has, therefore, deemed it necessary to invite you in order to respond to that allegation.

“As regards to Omo-Agege, based on the testimony of the DPO, the SSS and the sergeant at arms, you are alleged to have entered the National Assembly accompanied by seven persons who allegedly took the mace of the Senate during plenary session on April 18, at about 11:30 a.m.

“All those who testified, stated that the said people were cleared into the chamber based on your confirmation that they were with you.

“The committee, in pursuance of this, has deemed it necessary to formally invite you to respond to these allegations on Wednesday, May 16 at 11:00am.”

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, had described the mace snatching saga as a disgrace and "an ugly drama, the brigandage and desecration of the National Assembly by those who hold themselves above the law and institutions of our land”.

He expressed concerns over the inability of several security agents at the National Assembly to apprehend the culprits.