Home > News > Local >

Omo-Agege, Ndume invited over Senate mace theft

Omo-Agege, Ndume Two Senators invited over mace theft

Omo-Agege and Ndume have been summoned for allegedly aiding the invaders who stole the Senate mace.

  • Published:
Senator Shehu Sani says his belt was used in place of the stolen Mace on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. play Omo-Agege and Ndume have been summoned for allegedly aiding the invaders who stole the Senate mace. (Abubakarbukolasaraki.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Senate and House of Representatives committee investigating the invasion and mace theft have summoned Senators Ali Ndume and Ovie Omo-Agege over the alleged roles in the incident.

Suspected thugs allegedly accompanying Senator Omo-Agege into the Senate chambers had disrupted proceedings carting the mace.

The mace was, however, recovered by the Police even as investigations into the incident is still ongoing.

The National Assembly also constituted an adhoc committee to investigate the matter.

Senator Omo-Agege denies involvement in mace theft play Omo-Agege and Ndume have been summoned for allegedly aiding the invaders who stole the Senate mace. (Guardian )

 

At the hearing on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, chairman of the committee, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, said the summon was sequel to the testimonies of the DPO, the SSS and the sergeant at arms at the National Assembly.

The heads of different security agencies within the National Assembly had alleged that “Omo-Agege led seven unauthorised personnel into the red chamber and disrupted plenary.”

Ndume was also alleged to have hindered the mace keeper from taking away the mace to safer place.

ALSO READ: Shehu Sani’s waist belt 'used in place of stolen mace'

A format of the letter by the Na’Allah reads: “Based on the testimony of the sergeant at arms before the committee, you (Mr Ndume) are alleged to have prevented the mace keeper from taking away the mace to safety.

Senator Ali Ndume says $1b is too small to fund the fight against Boko Haram play Omo-Agege and Ndume have been summoned for allegedly aiding the invaders who stole the Senate mace. (Nigerian Eye)

 

“The committee has, therefore, deemed it necessary to invite you in order to respond to that allegation.

“As regards to Omo-Agege, based on the testimony of the DPO, the SSS and the sergeant at arms, you are alleged to have entered the National Assembly accompanied by seven persons who allegedly took the mace of the Senate during plenary session on April 18, at about 11:30 a.m.

“All those who testified, stated that the said people were cleared into the chamber based on your confirmation that they were with you.

“The committee, in pursuance of this, has deemed it necessary to formally invite you to respond to these allegations on Wednesday, May 16 at 11:00am.”

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, had described the mace snatching saga as a disgrace and "an ugly drama, the brigandage and desecration of the National Assembly by those who hold themselves above the law and institutions of our land”.

He expressed concerns over the inability of several security agents at the National Assembly to apprehend the culprits.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Habibu Almu Sudanese police arrest woman over murder of Nigerian diplomatbullet
2 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl turns 15 in Boko Haram captivitybullet
3 United Airlines Nigerian woman allegedly kicked off flight after...bullet

Related Articles

Omo-Agege Senate speaks as Delta lawmaker attends plenary
Omo Agege Will there be drama as Mace senator returns?
Omo-Agege National Assembly beefs up security as senator resumes today
Pulse Opinion IGP Idris is wrong for shunning senate summons
Buhari 5 things Saraki, Dogara told president before his departure
NASS Invasion Senate President, Saraki inaugurates probe committee
Pulse List 5 real-life political drama that could be turned into Nollywood films

Local

Gowon says there was no corruption in his time. A lie?
Yakubu Gowon Ex president says there was no corruption in his time, no one believes him
Ringier AG Chairman, Michael Ringier listening to the presentation by the RADP team heads
Michael Ringier Ringier AG Chairman visits Nigeria for 1st time
Army ends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Benue, Taraba, Kogi
Operation Cat Race Army ends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Benue, Taraba, Kogi
L-R (front row): Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Patricia Scotland; former South African President, Thabo Mbeki; Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu at the commissioning of the EFCC's new head office in Abuja
Buhari President commissions EFCC's new N24bn head office building