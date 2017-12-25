Home > News > Local >

Obasa urges Nigerians to imbibe love, tolerance and sacrifice

Obasa Lagos Speaker urges Nigerians to imbibe love, tolerance and sacrifice

Obasa said Nigeria will continue to achieve growth, development and economic revival if the people continue to live in peace, tolerate one another and imbibe the spirit of personal sacrifice.

  • Published:
Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly. play

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.

(Lagos State House Of Assembly)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerians have been advised by the Lagos state speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice as preached and put into practice Jesus Christ during his life time.

According to the Speaker, Obasa, who gave this advice on Sunday, December 24, 2017, Nigeria will continue to achieve growth, development and economic revival if the people continue to live in peace, tolerate one another and imbibe the spirit of personal sacrifice for the benefit of their brothers and sisters.

The Lagos Assembly Speaker's message was contained in his Christmas message to Nigerians, especially Christians, on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. The message was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak.

"Jesus Christ lived a life of love, tolerance and engaging in personal sacrifice for others to thrive. If we can take after him in these three special attributes, this country will continue to witness development, growth and economic revival," Rt. Hon. Obasa said.

Rt Mudashiru Obasa and Gov Akinwunmi Ambode play

Lagos speaker, Rt Mudashiru Obasa and Gov Akinwunmi Ambode

(3tv channel)

 

According to him, while government at all levels battle to contain the various challenges facing the country, the citizens should strive to live in peace, tolerate each other and sacrifice for one another to provide the enabling environment for government to serve them optimally.

"We should eschew violence and desist from any action or utterances that can cause chaos and confusion or outright breakdown of law and order in the country.

"We should always be security conscious all the time and assist security agencies in fighting crimes by being vigilant at all times, reporting any suspicious individual or action to the appropriate security agency on time," the Lagos Assembly Speaker said.

ALSO READ: Lagos Speaker urges Nigerians to be optimistic in 2017

Rt. Hon. Obasa commended Nigerians for their perseverance and continued support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration at both federal and state levels, assuring that the government will not relent in putting in place measures and programmes that will enhance their standard of living and also improve their welfare.

"Like Oliver Twist, we will continue to seek for your support and prayers. I wish you all a happy Christmas celebration," Rt. Hon. Obasa said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrolbullet
3 Osinbajo Vice President sells petrol, interacts with people on queue...bullet

Related Articles

Mudashiru Obasa 2018: Our promise to Lagosians
Ambode Governor presents N1.046 trn budget proposal for 2018
In Lagos Lawmaker seeks constitutional roles for traditional rulers
Ambode Lagos Assembly urges Governor to clamp down on fake job advertisers
Lagos Assembly Lawmakers pass bill enforcing teaching of Yoruba Language
Ambode Obasa, Agege LG boss commend governor over Pen Cinema bridge 
Sheikh Ibrahim Akinola Lagos Speaker Obasa mourns late Chief Imam of Lagos
Lagos State House of Assembly Lawmakers resume from recess, remove deceased member’s name tag
Ambode Lagos Assembly commends gov on schools renovation, reads riot acts to contractors
Eid-el-Kabir Lagos Speaker Obasa preaches love, sacrifice among Nigerians

Local

Buhari paid Boko Haram €3m for 103 Chibok girls
Buhari President paid Boko Haram €3m for 103 Chibok girls
Nigeria's move to prosecute Boko Haram suspects has been welcomed as a small but positive step
Boko Haram Soldiers kill 3 insurgents, recover 200 cattle
FRSC sacks 25 officials over alleged corruption
FRSC Corps Marshal hails personnel, motorists for successful Christmas patrols
Muhammad Musa Bello
Christmas FCT Minister tasks Christians on unity, peace