Obasa urges Nigerians to imbibe love, tolerance and sacrifice

Nigerians have been advised by the Lagos state speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice as preached and put into practice Jesus Christ during his life time.

According to the Speaker, Obasa, who gave this advice on Sunday, December 24, 2017, Nigeria will continue to achieve growth, development and economic revival if the people continue to live in peace, tolerate one another and imbibe the spirit of personal sacrifice for the benefit of their brothers and sisters.

The Lagos Assembly Speaker's message was contained in his Christmas message to Nigerians, especially Christians, on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. The message was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak.

"Jesus Christ lived a life of love, tolerance and engaging in personal sacrifice for others to thrive. If we can take after him in these three special attributes, this country will continue to witness development, growth and economic revival," Rt. Hon. Obasa said.

According to him, while government at all levels battle to contain the various challenges facing the country, the citizens should strive to live in peace, tolerate each other and sacrifice for one another to provide the enabling environment for government to serve them optimally.

"We should eschew violence and desist from any action or utterances that can cause chaos and confusion or outright breakdown of law and order in the country.

"We should always be security conscious all the time and assist security agencies in fighting crimes by being vigilant at all times, reporting any suspicious individual or action to the appropriate security agency on time," the Lagos Assembly Speaker said.

Rt. Hon. Obasa commended Nigerians for their perseverance and continued support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration at both federal and state levels, assuring that the government will not relent in putting in place measures and programmes that will enhance their standard of living and also improve their welfare.

"Like Oliver Twist, we will continue to seek for your support and prayers. I wish you all a happy Christmas celebration," Rt. Hon. Obasa said.