NSCDC arrest 34, secure conviction of 9 rapists in Gombe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gombe State Command, on Wednesday said it had arrested 34 suspected rapists and secured conviction of nine in 2017.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Hajiya Altine Sani, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

Sani said of the 34, nine were established rapists, convicted and currently serving various jail terms.

She said that after thorough investigations, the remaining 25 were actually cases related to sexual assault, saying no traces of rape was established against them and were released on bail.

According to her, out of the nine cases, two victims were tested and found HIV positive, while others were infected with different Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

”What we normally do, whenever we make such arrest we have network called Refferal Pathway which includes Security personnel, Medical personnel and Legal practitioners, among others.

”They are saddled with the responsibility of establishing rape,” Sani explained.

She noted that most of the perpetrators were in their 30s while their victims were between five and 11 years.

The commandant, however, regretted that parents often tended to withdraw cases due to fear of stigma.

”We usually tell them that the case is between the state and the perpetrators.

”The government has the interest of the child at heart, therefore, perpetrators must face the wrath of the law,” Sani insisted.