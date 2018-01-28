Nigerian Navy gets new spokesman

Home > News > Local >

The new spokesman of the Nigerian Navy (NN),Comdr. Ayo Olugbode, on Sunday in Abuja, took over from his predecessor, Navy Capt. Suleman Dahun.

Olugbode while taking over from Dahun, promised to consolidate on the good work of his predecessor in taking the service to greater heights.

He urged the personnel under the Directorate of Information to support him the way they supported their former boss to ensure the success of the directorate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment Olugbode was the Assistant Director, Civil/Military Relations, Naval Headquarters.

He had also held office as Defence Adviser, Nigeria High Commission, India, with concurrent accreditation to Bangladesh, Nepal, South Korea, Singapore and Sri-Lanka.

The new spokesman was sometime the Executive Officer, NN Ship, OBULA.

Meanwhile, the outgoing spokesman has thanked the navy for the opportunity given to him to serve and said his tenure was very eventful due to hardwork and cooperation of the personnel.

We were able to achieve what we achieved simply because you gave me the necessary support and understanding I needed.

“In any position we find ourselves in life, with good relationship, cooperation and understanding from the people you work with, you will definitely succeed,” he said.

Dahun also promised to continue to be loyal to the service, adding “the fact that I am no longer the spokesman does not mean I cannot be of help if called upon.

So long I remain in service and even if I am no longer in service, I will always be loyal to the service,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the new spokesman would perform well and urged the staff of the directorate to give him the necessary support to succeed.

