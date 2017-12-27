Home > News > Local >

Nigeria Police Force :  Security to arrest, prosecute vendors of police uniforms

Nigeria Police Force Security to arrest, prosecute vendors of police uniforms

Some Inspectors and rank and file had told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they obtained their uniforms from the open market.

  • Published:
Nigeria Police Force play

Nigerian policemen.

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigeria Police Force said that it would arrest and prosecute anyone caught selling police uniforms in the open market.

Some Inspectors and rank and file had told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they obtained their uniforms from the open market.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Moshood Jimoh, told NAN that the practice was against the police rules and regulations.

“Anybody found selling police uniforms in the open market would be arrested and prosecuted because it is against the police rules and regulations,“ Jimoh said.

He also said that it would be wrong for any policeman in the rank and file and Inspector category to say that he or she obtained uniforms from the open market.

“It is not correct. I wouldn’t know who you must have spoken with, but it is not the practice in the Nigeria Police Force for policemen to obtain their uniforms from the open market,“he said.

He explained that Inspectors and rank and rifle under this category were entitled to be issued uniforms by the Nigeria Police Force.

The spokesman said that senior police officers were expected to buy their uniforms from the officers’ shop of the force.

“The rank and file are not to buy their uniforms whether outside or within the force.

“If anybody wants additional uniforms aside the ones issued, he or she does not have to go to the open market to buy.

He said that uniforms allowances were already paid to officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to the rank of Inspector-General of Police.

He said that Inspectors and rank and file are being issued uniforms periodically through their station officers and the Quartermaster of their various commands with the approval of the Inspector-General of Police.

On bail, Jimoh urged members of the public to resist demand by any police officer to pay money for bail, as it is free.

“The public should resist any demand from any police officer to pay money for bail because bail is absolutely free,“he said.

He explained that offences that were not bailable at the level of the police could only be granted by the court.

Jimoh said that the police could not admit suspects to bail for offences such as murder, armed robbery, arson and rape.

He said that the police could only admit suspects to bail in cases such as theft or minor offences where they had the discretion.

He said that the force had launched so many campaigns in the past on the issue of bail.

“Recently, the Inspector-General of Police reintroduced another strategy for spreading the campaign by distributing flyers and stickers to members of the public."

“We want Nigerians to know that bail is free, absolutely, and if anybody tries to extort money from them they should report through the avenues provided,“ the police spokesman said.

He urged members of the public to always report such cases to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area concerned or the Commissioner of Police in charge of that Command.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity NNPC, DPR uncover illegal reservoirs in Abujabullet
2 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
3 Chibok Girls Boko Haram never planned schoolgirls' abductionbullet

Related Articles

Lai Mohammed Minister explains why FG plans to use $1b for fight against insurgency
Tukur Buratai We celebrate Christmas in Gwoza to attest to success, military resilience
In Abuja FCT administration imposes curfew on Bwari town
Suicide Bombers Army urges vigilance against terrorists
GTBank EFCC debunks financial institution’s involvement in Innoson boss arrest, details of GTBank/Innoson transaction revealed
In Ekiti Assembly passes 2018 Appropriation Bill of N98.6bn into law
#EndSARS Wike behind campaign to scrap SARS, says Peterside
#EndSARS Falana says it's impossible to scrap SARS

Local

Buhari's son, Yusuf, suffers head injury in bike accident
Yusuf Buhari President's son suffers head injury in Abuja bike accident
Osun state workers
In Osun Workers go on indefinite strike
Dr.-Ngozi-Olejeme
Olejeme Ex-NSITF boss explains how she ran the commission
President Buhari’s age controversy is a national disgrace - PDP
Muhammadu Buhari President felicitates with Christopher Kolade at 85