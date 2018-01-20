news

A group of youths under the aegis of Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum have asked the Federal Government to create oil and gas colonies in the Niger Delta.

The youths also condemned the recent attacks on several communities in Benue state by Fulani herdsmen.

According to Punch, the spokesman of the group, Richard Akinaka said "As a people, we have taken that position that herdsmen are private business people. Some of us who have private businesses, take private and personal responsibility to advance our business interests.

“If herdsmen want land and spaces to do their business, they should acquire them within any of the states and do their business as it demands the way it is done elsewhere all over the world where you have people get ranches for their cattle and people go there to buy cattle for consumption purposes.

“So, that is the best thing to do. Government does not need to buy land for a private businessman and all of that. But if that is what the government wants to do, we are asking for oil and gas colony for our people too.

“We should be given extra reserve right to take full responsibility of our oil and gas industry because that is our area, that is our environment.

“We suffer environmental problems. So, if they want colony for their cattle, we want colony for our oil and gas business.”

Militants to resume attacks on pipelines

Following the killings in Benue state, the dreaded militant group, Niger Delta Avengers have announced that they will commence attacks on crude oil pipelines.

The group also described their new plan as the most dangerous, adding that they will target the deep sea facilities of multinational oil companies.