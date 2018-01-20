Home > News > Local >

Niger Delta youths condemn killings in Benue state

Benue Attacks Niger Delta youths condemn killings demand for oil/gas colony

This is coming on the heels of plans by the government to create cattle colonies for herdsmen across the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Niger Delta youths condemn killings in Benue state play

The Niger Delta Avengers are promising Nigeria a doomed year

(Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A group of youths under the aegis of Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum have asked the Federal Government to create oil and gas colonies in the Niger Delta.

The youths also condemned the recent attacks on several communities in Benue state by Fulani herdsmen.

According to Punch, the spokesman of the group, Richard Akinaka said "As a people, we have taken that position that herdsmen are private business people. Some of us who have private businesses, take private and personal responsibility to advance our business interests.

“If herdsmen want land and spaces to do their business, they should acquire them within any of the states and do their business as it demands the way it is done elsewhere all over the world where you have people get ranches for their cattle and people go there to buy cattle for consumption purposes.

“So, that is the best thing to do. Government does not need to buy land for a private businessman and all of that. But if that is what the government wants to do, we are asking for oil and gas colony for our people too.

ALSO READ: Buhari's aide suggests Jonathan might be behind Avengers

“We should be given extra reserve right to take full responsibility of our oil and gas industry because that is our area, that is our environment.

“We suffer environmental problems. So, if they want colony for their cattle, we want colony for our oil and gas business.”

Militants to resume attacks on pipelines

Following the killings in Benue state, the dreaded militant group, Niger Delta Avengers have announced that they will commence attacks on crude oil pipelines.

The group also described their new plan as the most dangerous, adding that they will target the deep sea facilities of multinational oil companies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human livesbullet
2 Cattle Colonies 6 things to know about Buhari's plan to solve herdsmen...bullet
3 Politics History of Nigeria political parties and the culture of...bullet

Related Articles

Benue Attacks 6 dead as Fulani herdsmen attack again
Cattle Colonies 6 things to know about Buhari's plan to solve herdsmen crisis
2face Idibia Singer pays condolence visit to Benue state over herdsmen attack
Bishop Oyedepo Fulani herdsmen declare war in violent letter to Living Faith founder
2019 Election APC to open Buhari-Osinbajo campaign office on Saturday amid herdsmen crisis
Benue Killings ‘These people are criminals, not Fulani herdsmen’ — Sultan of Sokoto
Benue Attacks Residents are still living in fear – Governor Ortom

Local

You must step on the toes of your friends – OBJ tells Buhari
Obasanjo You must step on the toes of your friends – Ex-President tells Buhari
Garba Shehu condemns media reports criticising new NIA DG
Garba Shehu Buhari’s aide condemns media reports criticising new NIA DG
Governor Seriake Dickson congratulates OBJ as he bags PhD
Obasanjo Governor Dickson congratulates ex-President as he bags PhD
The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB)
Teachers recruitment Kaduna SUBEB shortlists 27,639 for oral interview