Governor Nyesom Wike has said that President Buhari told him that he is under pressure to declare a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Wike said that the President revealed this to him when they met recently in Abuja.

The Governor also said that anyone who plots evil against his state will never have peace.

He said this while speaking with Anglican bishops in the Niger Delta Province in the Rivers state Government House.

According to Daily Post, Wike said “When I went to see the President, he told me that he was under pressure to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

“Those things they planned to use in declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State fell on their own states and it became difficult to do so.”

“When you sit and plot evil against Rivers State, you will not know peace. If they don’t apologise for plotting and executing evil against Rivers State, they will never know peace.

“If you don’t participate in what is happening through voting, the country will degenerate further. People should acquire their Permanent Voter Cards to enthrone the leadership they desire,” he added.