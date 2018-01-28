Home > News > Local >

MASSOB condemns plans to establish military cattle ranches

Fulani herdsmen MASSOB condemns plans to establish military cattle ranches

Some state Governors have passed laws banning open grazing to curb the constant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

  • Published:
MASSOB condemns plans to establish military cattle ranches play

Gun-wielding herdsmen

(Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the idea of establishing cattle ranches in military barracks.

According to the group’s spokesman, Sunday Okereafor, there is nowhere in the world where cattle ranches are established in a military base.

Okereafor also alleged that the idea is aimed at giving Fulani herdsmen the opportunity to attack the South-East and South-South without hindrance, Punch reports.

He also said “Forget what they are saying; it is the same plot. From sharia, grazing bill to cattle colonies and now to military cattle ranches, we have what it takes to protect our people. We cannot be in churches and our homes and allow any person to come and kill us there. Whether grazing bill, cattle colonies or military cattle ranches, they are all the same.

“What will happen is that when the Fulani herdsmen kill, they will run to the barracks for protection. But we know how to protect ourselves.

“We must protect ourselves. The Igbo must protect themselves because the navy, the army and the police can’t protect them.”

ALSO READ: Gov. Darius Ishaku says FG justifying Fulani herdsmen killings

“Britain has cows; they don’t have military cattle ranches; Canada also has cows, they don’t have military cattle ranches. Even Ghana has cattle, but they have never talked about military cattle ranches,” Okereafor added.

Fulanis are unbeatable

The National Chairman of Fulbe Development Association of Nigeria (FULDAN), Mallam Ahmad Usman Bello has said that no ethnic group can defeat the Fulanis.

According to Bello, any ethnic group that fights the group will learn a bitter lesson.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you in...bullet
2 Babachir Lawal EFCC denies link between Obasanjo's letter and ex-SGF...bullet
3 Boko Haram Female soldiers celebrate deployment to North-East [VIDEO]bullet

Related Articles

Benue Attacks Wike lashes out at defence minister over comments on killings
Buhari President is the only leader who has not been accused of corruption in Nigeria - Lauretta Onochie
Plateau Attack Fulani herdsmen kill 5, injure 8 in Bassa LG
Benue Attacks Fulanis are unbeatable – Group leader says
Fulani Herdsmen Gov. Darius Ishaku says FG justifying killings
In Ogun Fulani herdsmen attack 2 female school teachers
Oshiomhole Ex-Governor says Nigerians will reject PDP in 2019

Local

Car crash.
In Ondo 10 die in road crashes on Ijebu Ode-Ore expressway
World Leprosy Day
World Leprosy Day Cleric cautions against stigmatisation
Okojie has advised President Buhari to quietly retire
Muhammadu Buhari President felicitates with Emeka Wogu at 53
2018 Prophecy: Prophet Nwoko says Buhari will not win in 2019
Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu Presidential aide vows to ensure re-election of President Buhari