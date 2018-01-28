news

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the idea of establishing cattle ranches in military barracks.

According to the group’s spokesman, Sunday Okereafor, there is nowhere in the world where cattle ranches are established in a military base.

Okereafor also alleged that the idea is aimed at giving Fulani herdsmen the opportunity to attack the South-East and South-South without hindrance, Punch reports.

He also said “Forget what they are saying; it is the same plot. From sharia, grazing bill to cattle colonies and now to military cattle ranches, we have what it takes to protect our people. We cannot be in churches and our homes and allow any person to come and kill us there. Whether grazing bill, cattle colonies or military cattle ranches, they are all the same.

“What will happen is that when the Fulani herdsmen kill, they will run to the barracks for protection. But we know how to protect ourselves.

“We must protect ourselves. The Igbo must protect themselves because the navy, the army and the police can’t protect them.”

“Britain has cows; they don’t have military cattle ranches; Canada also has cows, they don’t have military cattle ranches. Even Ghana has cattle, but they have never talked about military cattle ranches,” Okereafor added.

Fulanis are unbeatable

The National Chairman of Fulbe Development Association of Nigeria (FULDAN), Mallam Ahmad Usman Bello has said that no ethnic group can defeat the Fulanis.

According to Bello, any ethnic group that fights the group will learn a bitter lesson.