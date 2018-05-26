Home > News > Local >

Leah Sharibu appears to mother in a dream

Leah Sharibu Kidnapped Dapchi girl speaks to her mother in a dream

Kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirl appears to her mother in a dream. Narrates her experience in Boko Haram captivity.

  • Published:
Leah Sharibu's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school play

The last Dapchi schoolgirl Leah Sharibu

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rebecca, mother of the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl in Boko Haram captivity, Leah Sharibu, says he daughter appeared to her in a dream.

Leah was one of schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents from Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

She was held back by insurgent for refusing to denounce her Christian faith for the religion of her abductors – Islam.

In an interview with DailyTrust on Saturday, May 26, 2018, Mrs Sharibu said she was reunited with her daughter, Leah, in the dream.

Leah Sharibu's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school play

Leah Sharibu's mother, Rebecca Sharibu

(VOA)

 

She said her daughter appeared to her at midnight, in a red dress and hugged her while smiling from ear to ear.

Rebecca said Leah narrated her ordeal in captivity.

“I finally got my freedom Mama,” Rebbeca quoted Leah to have said in the dream.

“Mama, I really suffered in [Boko Haram’s] hands. We sleep on leaves and barely take baths, but they fed me well.”

“We hugged each other very tight in such a way that no force could separate us before narrating her ordeals to me,” she said. “Those minutes of excitement nearly took away all my sorrow.

“Sadly, it was a dream. I cried when I opened my eyes and realized it. I tried going back to sleep for more, but I couldn’t. I cried throughout that night and prayed that God should make it reality.”

Rebecca said Leah will not return to her school in Dapchi when she regains her freedom.

She said no official from the state or federal governments, or even the school principal, has visited her home since the incident.

She complained that the government has failed to keep the family abreast of developments regarding Leah.

“I’ve already transferred her brother to a school in Jos. She is the only one I am waiting for now,” she said.

“It’s very sad and frustrating, each time we hear something from the media about our daughter. Recently, government said that negotiation for my daughter’s release is complicated.

“As parents, we should be informed of any development before going to press.

“The government’s way of relaying the information is making me angrier, and more frightened by the day.”

Leah turned fifteen years of age on May 14, 2018.

The federal government has however said that they are negotiating for Leah's relaease.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Amnesty International ‘Nigerian soldiers rape girls in IDP camps in...bullet
2 Monica Osagie Student in OAU sex for mark scandal narrates how it all...bullet
3 Budget 2018 Here's what recently passed appropriation bill means for...bullet

Related Articles

Dapchi 6 schoolgirls married off after returning from Boko Haram captivity
Buhari CAN says President should forget about 2019
Leah Sharibu Abducted girl's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school
Dapchi Girls Released students return to school where Boko Haram abducted them months ago
Leah Sharibu School girl’s father says FG has not contacted his family
Boko Haram Airforce jets bomb terrorists’ camp in Borno
Dapchi The media (and Buhari) should stop disrespecting the memory of abduction
Leah Sharibu FG says negotiation for Dapchi girl is hard
Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl turns 15 in Boko Haram captivity
Buhari President tells Trump incorrect number of kidnapped Dapchi girls

Local

The tragic story of Ajaokuta Steel Company
Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never worked since its creation in 1979
Innoson Motors boss challenges court order declaring him wanted
Innocent Chukwuma Innoson Motors boss challenges court order declaring him wanted
Presidency confirms receipt of 2018 Appropriation Bill from NASS
Buhari Presidency confirms receipt of 2018 budget from NASS
Senators Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani set to dump APC
In Kaduna Senators Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani set to dump APC