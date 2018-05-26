news

Rebecca, mother of the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl in Boko Haram captivity, Leah Sharibu, says he daughter appeared to her in a dream.

Leah was one of schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents from Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

She was held back by insurgent for refusing to denounce her Christian faith for the religion of her abductors – Islam.

In an interview with DailyTrust on Saturday, May 26, 2018, Mrs Sharibu said she was reunited with her daughter, Leah, in the dream.

She said her daughter appeared to her at midnight, in a red dress and hugged her while smiling from ear to ear.

Rebecca said Leah narrated her ordeal in captivity.

“I finally got my freedom Mama,” Rebbeca quoted Leah to have said in the dream.

“Mama, I really suffered in [Boko Haram’s] hands. We sleep on leaves and barely take baths, but they fed me well.”

“We hugged each other very tight in such a way that no force could separate us before narrating her ordeals to me,” she said. “Those minutes of excitement nearly took away all my sorrow.

“Sadly, it was a dream. I cried when I opened my eyes and realized it. I tried going back to sleep for more, but I couldn’t. I cried throughout that night and prayed that God should make it reality.”

Rebecca said Leah will not return to her school in Dapchi when she regains her freedom.

She said no official from the state or federal governments, or even the school principal, has visited her home since the incident.

She complained that the government has failed to keep the family abreast of developments regarding Leah.

“I’ve already transferred her brother to a school in Jos. She is the only one I am waiting for now,” she said.

“It’s very sad and frustrating, each time we hear something from the media about our daughter. Recently, government said that negotiation for my daughter’s release is complicated.

“As parents, we should be informed of any development before going to press.

“The government’s way of relaying the information is making me angrier, and more frightened by the day.”

Leah turned fifteen years of age on May 14, 2018.

The federal government has however said that they are negotiating for Leah's relaease.