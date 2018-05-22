Home > News > Local >

Leah Sharibu's mother won't allow her go back to Dapchi school

She said her daughter will not be allowed to return to the school where she was abducted three months ago.

Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of Leah Sharibu, the student kidnapped from her school in Dapchi, Yobe state, three months ago by Boko Haram, has vowed she won't allow her return to the school when she's released.

When Boko Haram terrorists raided Government Girls Science and Technical College on February 19, 2018, Leah was abducted alongside 112 other hostages. After weeks of negotiations with the government, the terrorists released 107 of the 113 originally abducted.

While it was reported by some of the released hostages that five of them that were taken had died of heart attack and stress and buried in the bush, Leah Sharibu was reportedly kept in captivity by the terrorists because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

Leah has remained in captivity since then with public pressure heaped on the government to secure her release.

As students are now returning to school for a new academic term, her mother, Rebecca, has vowed that her daughter will not return to the school where she was abducted.

She told Voice of America, "When my daughter comes back, I'll not allow her to go to that school again."

With Leah turning 15 years old in captivity on May 14, 2018, her mother continues to mourn her absence as VOA reported that she still sits in Leah's bedroom to cry.

She also lamented that the government has not been in touch with her family to help them or reveal anything about efforts to get Leah back.

This was similar to what her father, Nathan Sharibu, also told Pulse Nigeria on the government's communication with the family.

"I have not heard anything from the government concerning my daughter. I'm pleading with the government to do their duty," he said.

