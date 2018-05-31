news

President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has praised the Judge that sentenced the former Governor of Taraba state, Jolly Nyame.

Onochie appreciated him for standing up against all forms of pressure and inducement from different quarters.

The presidential aide, in her Facebook post, said “We must thank this worthy Judge who withstood all forms of pressure and inducements from corrupt Lawyers and Godfathers. Honourable Justice Adebukola Banjoko is a shining example of a Judge in the Criminal Justice system that is slowly but surely, emerging in our nation.”

Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal High Court in Gudu, Abuja recently sentenced Nyame to 14 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The former Governor was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2007 for allegedly misappropriating N1.64 billion while he was governor between 1999 – 2007.

APC no place for criminals

Onochie also said that the former Governor’s conviction shows that the ruling party is not a place where corrupt people can hide.

Nyame defected to the All Progressives' Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014.

"For 7 years under the PDP led government, Ex Gov. Jolly Nyame stood at the door steps of justice.

"Then he defected to APC, and in three years, Honourable Justice Adebukola Banjoko, led him to the bowels of Justice, giving the people of Taraba, the justice they deserve. This is a clear signal that the War on corruption is in full swing.

"It's evidence that our laws can reach everywhere. This is a clear evidence that APC is not a hiding place for those who have questions, criminal questions to answer. The long arm of the law will grab all those who believe that by joining APC, they are washed clean. APC is not a harbour for those running from the law.”

“It's a victory for all law abiding citizens of this nation and hope for all those Wards, Local Government Areas, States, Constituencies and Senatorial Districts where their elected leaders and Representatives have betrayed their trust by going to, and staying in bed with corruption and impunity.

ALSO READ: 5 other ex-governors facing corruption trials in court

"The days when justice is for sale, are coming to an end.

The days when only the poor gets punished for crimes are nearly over.

"Our laws are gradually coming after only those who abuse them. Our nation is on the mend.

“I don't know about you but I'm mighty glad to be alive to see these beautiful days in our nation.

"I'm also glad that I'm part of the greater Nigeria, making corruption a thing of the past," she added.

Onochie calls out OBJ on Twitter

The presidential aide also started a campaign against former President Olusegun Obasanjo on social media.

Onochie also called on Nigerians to join Buhari in his quest to find out what happened to the $16b reportedly spent on power projects during Obasanjo’s administration.