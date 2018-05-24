Buhari’s aide starts Twitter campaign against OBJ

news

Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media has started a campaign against former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The presidential aide is calling on Nigerians to join Buhari in his quest to find out what happened to the $16b reportedly spent on power projects during Obasanjo’s administration.

This is coming after the President on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, alleged that a former Head of State spent $16b on power and there is nothing to show for it.

He made the statement while speaking to members of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), led by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali.

Obasanjo fires back

In his reaction, former President Obasanjo described Buhari’s comment as uninformed.

An excerpt of a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi reads: “It has come to the attention of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo that a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari, apparently without correct information and based on ignorance, suggested that $16 billion was wasted on power projects by “a former President”. We believe that the President was re-echoing the unsubstantiated allegation against Chief Obasanjo by his own predecessor but one.

“Obasanjo urged Buhari and his co-travellers to read Chapters 41, 42, 43 and 47 of My Watch for his insights and perspectives on the power sector and indeed what transpired when the allegation of $16 billion on power projects was previously made.

“If he cannot read the three-volume book, he should detail his aides to do so and summarise the chapters in a language that he will easily understand.”

OBJ leading corruption

According to a post on Twitter, Onochie said that past corrupt leaders, led by Obasanjo have ganged up against Buhari.

She also wondered why the former President refused to answer the simple question that Buhari asked.

“It’s now a clear choice between Pres. Buhari & a coalition of past corrupt leaders coordinated by ex-Pres Obasanjo.

ALSO READ: SERAP asks Buhari to refer OBJ, Jonathan to EFCC

“He failed to answer a simple question posed by our President who inherited a nation in darkness. Buhari is fixing Nigeria with improved power supply and Obasanjo is angry.

“Join the ‘Big Question’, after Spending $16 billion, Not Naira, Obasanjo #WhereIsThePower.

“Join the President and other Nigerians to ask the same question.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also said that the National Assembly looked into the matter and proved that the allegations against him are false.