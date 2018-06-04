Kwara Governor Ahmed mourns Mustapha Akanbi

news

Kwara Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has described as shocking and devastating the passing away of the pioneer Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mustapha Akanbi (CFR).

Akanbi died in the early hours of Sunday, June 3, 2018. He was 86 years of age.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, Gov Ahmed said the State and indeed Nigeria has lost a rare gem, philanthropist and revivalist.

"Justice Akanbi's years in the bench as an incorruptible judge, his stint at ICPC, struggle for good governance and involvement in community services would remain indelible in the history of Nigeria", Dr Ahmed said.

The governor explained that his philanthropist gesture and investment in education, which is a key component of human capital development, will be greatly missed by all.

'True Nigerian'

Governor Ahmed described Justice Akanbi as a true Nigerian, Pan Africanist and lover of his community with exceptional penchant for the advancement of humanity irrespective of race, ethnicity and religious belief.

According to the governor, Late Justice Akanbi was an epitome of humility, uprightness, honesty and discipline whose virtues would remain exemplary to generations to come.

Gov Ahmed recalled that Justice Mustapha Akanbi was among eminent Kwarans honoured by the State last year for his contributions to national development during the State's 50th anniversary.

"The state and indeed the entire country is grieved that it has lost one of its finest. The state is saddened that the outstanding contributions of the elder statesman will be sorely missed. But we take solace that Justice Akanbi lived a pious, modest and exemplary life worthy of emulation", the governor added.

Gov Ahmed prayed Allah to grant the truly incorruptible Judge Aljanat fridaus and give the family, the Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mustapha buried

The deceased was buried at his Asa Dam GRA residence in Ilorin at about 3 p.m on Sunday.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir, led the Jana’izah (funeral) prayer which lasted for about 10 minutes.

In his brief sermon at the funeral rite, the chief Imam prayed Allah to grant Akanbi Aljanat Fiddaus (eternal rest).