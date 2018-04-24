Kwara Gov appoints Special Assistant on Fulani Affairs

news

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Muhammad as Special Assistant, Fulani Affairs, to represent Miyetti-Allah in his administration. This appointment comes on the heels of constant clashes between herdsmen of Fulani extraction and farmers across Nigeria.

Miyetti Allah is the umbrella body of herdsmen in Nigeria.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin, the State capital.

Gold explained that the appointment was driven by Governor Ahmed’s commitment to ensure harmonious relationship between herdsmen, farmers and other segments of the society.

Ease of communication

Alhaji Gold said that the appointment would also serve to ease communication between members of Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), the government and local farmers in the State.

The SSG recalled that the decision to appoint a Special Assistant on Fulani Affairs was reached at the enlarged meeting of the State Security Committee held recently.

He congratulated the new appointee and urged him to approach his new assignment with the diligence and dedication that recommended his appointment.

Herdsmen-farmers clashes have led to loss of lives and livelihood in north central States of Nigeria.

President Buhari recently blamed invaders from Libya for the crisis.