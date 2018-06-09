June 12: Ohanaeze wants Buhari to appease Igbos

news

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has called on President Buhari to appease the people of the South-East.

The group said this while commending President Buhari’s announcement declaring June 12 as Democracy Day in honour of late Chief MKO Abiola.

Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 Presidential election, was also awarded the national award – Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

More states

Speaking on the President’s declaration, OYC said Buhari should consider creating more states in the South-East.

It also asked that Buhari extend the gesture to Professor Humphrey Nwosu.

Professor Nwosu was chairman of the National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, the body that conducted the election that was acclaimed the free and fair.

According to Daily post, OYC’s President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said "Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is telling President Buhari to extend such gesture to Ndigbo, by sponsoring an Executive Bill to the National Assembly, for an additional state to the People of Southeast as a way to correct the structural imbalance of Southeast having only 5 states.

“Such Executive bill will help to solve some structural issues with regards to making Ndigbo to be at per with other geo-political zones. President Buhari will win the hearts of Igbos if there’s an additional state in the Southeast.”

“OYC insists that President Buhari having honoured M.K.O Abiola and co, should extend that gesture to the man who conducted the 1993 Presidential election, Professor Humphrey Nwosu.

“We know that President buhari must have forgotten Professor Humphrey Nwosu in the list of those he recently honoured. For Nwosu to have fearlessly conducted such an election adjudged as the freest and fairest election in Nigeria, he should be next in the list after Abiola.

“We call on the Federal Government to consider the immediate upgrading of Akanu Ibiam Airport Enugu and acceleration of work in the second Niger bridge."

Ogun state declares June 12 work free day

Meanwhile, the Ogun state government has declared June 12, 2018, a work free day.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the day will be used to celebrate the national honour conferred on late chief MKO Abiola.