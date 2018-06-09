Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

June 12: Ohanaeze wants Buhari to appease Igbos

June 12 Buhari should also appease Igbos – Ohanaeze

Speaking on the President’s June 12 declaration, OYC said Buhari should consider creating more states in the South-East.

  • Published:
President Buhari play

President Buhari

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has called on President Buhari to appease the people of the South-East.

The group said this while commending President Buhari’s announcement declaring June 12 as Democracy Day in honour of late Chief MKO Abiola.

Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 Presidential election, was also awarded the national award – Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

More states

Speaking on the President’s declaration, OYC said Buhari should consider creating more states in the South-East.

It also asked that Buhari extend the gesture to Professor Humphrey Nwosu.

Professor Nwosu was chairman of the National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, the body that conducted the election that was acclaimed the free and fair.

According to Daily post, OYC’s President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said "Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is telling President Buhari to extend such gesture to Ndigbo, by sponsoring an Executive Bill to the National Assembly, for an additional state to the People of Southeast as a way to correct the structural imbalance of Southeast having only 5 states.

“Such Executive bill will help to solve some structural issues with regards to making Ndigbo to be at per with other geo-political zones. President Buhari will win the hearts of Igbos if there’s an additional state in the Southeast.”

“OYC insists that President Buhari having honoured M.K.O Abiola and co, should extend that gesture to the man who conducted the 1993 Presidential election, Professor Humphrey Nwosu.

“We know that President buhari must have forgotten Professor Humphrey Nwosu in the list of those he recently honoured. For Nwosu to have fearlessly conducted such an election adjudged as the freest and fairest election in Nigeria, he should be next in the list after Abiola.

ALSO READ: How former President Obasanjo refused to honour MKO Abiola

“We call on the Federal Government to consider the immediate upgrading of Akanu Ibiam Airport Enugu and acceleration of work in the second Niger bridge."

Ogun state declares June 12 work free day

Meanwhile, the Ogun state government has declared June 12, 2018, a work free day.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the day will be used to celebrate the national honour conferred on late chief MKO Abiola.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sani Abacha 20 years after the death of the late Head of State, what is...bullet
2 Offa Robbery 3 bank robbers were on condolence visit 2 days after...bullet
3 Obasanjo Ex-President cries out, says Buhari is trying to hang a...bullet

Related Articles

Obasanjo How former President refused to honour MKO Abiola
Pulse Opinion On the day Abacha died, Molue ride was free
Kudirat Abiola APC tells Buhari to honour MKO’s late wife
June 12 FG says no national public holiday this year
Abiola FG releases details of national honour investiture for late politician
MKO Abiola Ogun government declares June 12 work free day

Local

Building collapse claims 3 in Zaria, 7 others injured
In Zaria SEMA donates relief materials to building collapse victims
Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu
In Kaduna Troops neutralise 12 bandits
The Ogun state government has declared June 12, 2018, a work free day in honour of Chief MKO Abiola.
MKO Abiola Ogun government declares June 12 work free day
Obasanjo is not above the law - TMG
Obasanjo Ex-President is not above the law