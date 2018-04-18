Journalist Ahmad Salkida says 30 Chibok Girls are alive

news

Investigative journalist, Ahmad Salkida , who is known to have access to the Boko Haram sect, has said that 30 abducted Chibok schoolgirls are still alive contrary to his earlier claim of 15.

Salkida had on Saturday, April 14, revealed that only 15 of the Chibok girls are alive and have been married off to the terrorists.

"Many of the girls have died as a result of crossfire and bombardments of the security forces that no doubt were intent on rescuing them. I regret to state here that only 15 out of the 113 #Chibokgirls are alive today, based on my investigations in the last three months," he had written on Twitter.

But he on Tuesday made a U-turn on the assertion that 98 of the girls have died in captivity and that only 15 are alive.

"A leading member of the Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad or BH has now clarified the earlier information about 15 girls. Indeed, the 15 #Chibokgirls are available, but known to a particular cell that spoke to me emphatically days leading to the 4th anniversary," Salkida tweeted.

"However, two other cells within the larger group has brought additional information, clarifying the earlier information, that there are another 10 girls available to another cell. Outside of the 15 and 10, another 5 amongst the girls are also alive as at early hours of today."

This means that the total number of the girls purportedly alive is 30.

According to Salkida's new information, the set of five have been indoctrinated and being thought the ways of the sect, adding that the girls told the terrorists not to ever return them to their families in Chibok.

"But the set of 5, according to the group today, have apparently become permanently embedded in the doctrines and teaching programs of the Sect and have asked not to be considered amongst those likely be included in any release in the future, if there would be any," Salkida said.

FG says Salkida's claims are fake

The Federal Government as well as the defence headquarters had dismissed Salkida 's claim, saying all the remaining girls in Boko Haram captivity are alive.

But Salkida challenged the government to release a proof of live video.

He said that the reason he revealed the information on Twitter was to compel to FG and Boko Haram to speak. He expressed disappointment at the Presidency's response to the revelations.