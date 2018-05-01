IPOB commends Trump for speaking up for Nigerian Christians

news

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is happy that the United States President, Donald Trump spoke about the Fulani herdsmen killings.

President Trump openly condemned the killing of Christia ns in Nigeria, adding that it is unacceptable.

He made this known while hosting President Buhari at the White House on Monday, April 30, 2018.

Trump said "We have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going to be working on that problem very, very hard because we cannot allow that to happen.”

According to IPOB, Buhari was surprised when the US President mentioned the matter.

Release IPOB members

IPOB also called on the government of United States to help secure the release of their members who have been unlawfully detained.

The group said “IPOB commends US President for the direct and serious manner he addressed and demanded immediate end to the serial slaughter of Christians in Nigeria, especially Biafran Christians since the coming of the murderous ‘Buhari’ presidency in 2015.

“It is to the credit of IPOB that our sustained international advocacy, the letter we sent to President Trump on the eve of the meeting and the demonstrations we carried out at the White House were the factors most responsible for bringing this matter to the attention of President Trump.

“After watching ‘Buhari’s’ cringe worthy body language and cowed persona during the meet the press session at the Rose Garden, like a cat trapped under the headlights of an oncoming vehicle, we knew that whatever stern warning you delivered to him must have shocked him to the bone-marrow.”

“While noting that, by this development, Mr ‘Buhari’ and his coterie are coming closer to the clutches of international justice, we would like to seize this opportunity to draw the attention of the American people to the plight of Biafrans in detention across Nigeria especially the four that are still in detention in a maximum security prison simply because they came out to celebrate with millions of other people around the world the day Trump was sworn into office.

ALSO READ: 5 key things Buhari told Trump

“It is also important that we further remind the US presidency the enormity of the brutality and cold blooded massacre of innocent citizens merely exercising their right to freedom of assembly on that fateful day of January 20, 2017.

“Mr. Ikenna Igwe Mazi, Mr. Uchenna Innocent, Mr. Bright Sunday Okoro and Mr. Chidinma Godwin Nwafor are today still languishing in prison for no other reason than the fact they were celebrating Trump victory.

“They were detained on a trumped up charge of treasonable felony merely for celebrating the inauguration of Donald Trump,” the group added.