5 key things Buhari told Trump

Buhari 5 key things president told Trump

Here are 5 key things Buhari told Donald Trump during their meeting at the White House.

5 key things Buhari told Trump
President Muhammadu Buhari and US President Donald Trump held a meeting at the White House on April 30, 2018.

Their discussions revolved around security, fighting corruption and the economy.

Here are 5 important things Buhari told Trump:

1. Strategic partnership

According to Buhari: "Nigeria and the United States share a long history of close and cordial relations, which encompass political, economic, military, social and cultural cooperation.

"Our two countries maintain a strategic partnership for peace and security, conflict and resolution as well as the global fight against terrorism".

2. Buhari hails Trump for peace between North and South Korea

The Nigerian leader said: "We congratulated the leaders of North and South Korea on their historic summit and we applaud them for the positive commitment they have made towards the de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"President Trump deserves a great deal of credit for his statesmanly role in transforming so dramatically the course of events in that region".

3. Buhari hails Trump for the fighter jets sold to Nigeria

According to Buhari: "We recognized the strong US support in our fight against terrorism and also appreciated very much the US agreement to sell 12 Super Tucano A-29 war planes and weapons to Nigeria to effectively fight terrorism".

4. The Chibok and Dapchi girls will return home

"We are doing all we can to secure the release of the remaining abducted schoolgirls from Dapchi and Chibok.

"In this context, we will continue to welcome US collaboration in intelligence gathering, hostage negotiations and information sharing", Buhari said.

5. Herdsmen/farmers clashes

In Buhari's words:"The government is taking necessary steps to promote the peaceful co-existence of farmers and herdsmen, by focusing on boosting and enforcing legislation that will guarantee farmers and herders access to land".

