In Borno :  Teenage suicide bomber kills father, others in mosque attack

Teenage suicide bomber kills father, others in mosque attack

The incident occurred at about 5: 00 am, when a teenage male suicide bomber detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)

A lot of lives have been lost to the activities of the Boko Haram insurgent group. play

No fewer than five persons were killed in early morning suicide bomb attack at Gamboru town in Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at about 5am, when a teenage male suicide bomber detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), strapped to his body in a mosque at Yobe area of Gamboru.

Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, confirmed the attack to NAN in Maiduguri.

Nicholas said that five persons were killed in the attack as against 11 earlier reported.

He added that the troops had also neutralized a suicide bomber at Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge local government area.

"Yes, but only five killed and another suicide bomber neutralized in Rann."

However, Lawan Abba, a resident of Gamboru, told NAN that 10 persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in the attack.

Abba disclosed that the suicide bomber sneaked into a crowded mosque while people gathered to observe Morning Prayer and detonated the explosive.

He revealed that the teenage suicide bomber hailed from Gamboru town, adding that the father to the assailant was among the 10 persons, who lost their lives in the attack.

"The suicide bomber hailed from Gamboru town, he disowned his parents and joined the insurgents in the bush.

"He entered the mosque blew up himself into pieces and killed 10 persons including his biological father," he said.

Abba added that the wounded persons were referred to the clinic in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the area for treatment.

