I want to be Africa's biggest philanthropist - Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote has said that he wants to be known as Africa’s biggest philanthropist.

Dangote said that his love for philanthropy led to the formation of his foundation, which has disbursed about N2.5bn to 256,500 women across Kano, Lagos, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, Punch reports.

According to him, “I do not only want to be known as Africa’s richest man, but the biggest philanthropist.

“I will continue to use my resources and my voice to help shape a better Nigeria, and Africa as a whole.”

Uplifting women

Speaking during the launch, the Executive Director, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Hajiya Halima Aliko-Dangote said that the programme is aimed at uplifting the status of women.

She said “If you empower a woman, you empower the whole nation.”

Also, the Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello thanked Dangote for his generosity and urged other well-meaning Nigerians to copy the businessman’s gestures.

The Governor also told the beneficiaries who were given N10,000 each, to use the money for business.

The main objective of Dangote Foundation is to reduce the number of lives lost to malnutrition and disease.

