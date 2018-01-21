Home > News > Local >

I-G appoints new CP to re-organise FCIID in Lagos

I-G appoints new CP to re-organise FCIID in Lagos

The spokesman of the department, DSP Pascal Ogazi, who confirmed the appointment to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the new police boss was posted to re-organise the FCIID in Lagos.

Buhari orders police IG to relocate to Benue over herdsmen crisis play

IGP Ibrahim Idris


The Inspector-General of Polıce, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has appointed Mr Ibrahim Umar as the new Commissioner of Polıce in charge of Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Alagbon-Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The spokesman of the department, DSP Pascal Ogazi, who confirmed the appointment to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the new police boss was posted to re-organise the FCIID in Lagos.

Ogazi said that the move to re-organise the department followed several complaints about its operation in Lagos area.

“The I-G was not comfortable with the complaints, hence,the appointment of CP Umar, who had excelled in intelligence operations at different commands to reposition the department for efficiency.

“He had resumed and met with all sections of the department to brief them all on what is expected of them. He told them that FCIID was a place of excellence in investigations which had long lost.

“He said his coming to the department was to see how they can restore the lost glory of the office in Lagos. He said the complaints brought before I-G about the department caused serious confusion.

“The Nigeria Polıce is one and all sections or units are supposed to speak with one voice. He warned the officers and men against land matters.

“That does not mean they cannot make arrest and investigate if there is a threat to life and other criminal matters about land. He also warned the men against human rights abuses, “ Ogazi explained.

The spokesman said the arrival of the new CP brought to an end illegal operations by some policemen soliciting for clients on the street of Alagbon Close.

