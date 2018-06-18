Pulse.ng logo
How Twitter blamed Buhari for Super Eagles loss

Twitter didn't spare President Buhari after the Super Eagles lost to Croatia in a World Cup game. Here's how all of that unfolded.

  • Published:
President Buhari is pictured calling the Super Eagles ahead of their game against Croatia. Twitter didn't like the gesture

(Presidency)
Minutes before the Super Eagles of Nigeria took on the Croatian national team in a World Cup game on June 16, 2018, the presidency tweeted that President Muhammadu Buhari rang the Nigerian football team to relay the nation’s goodwill.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play The Super Eagles line up to take on Croatia (Twitter/Super Eagles)
 

“President @MBuhari spoke with the @NGSuperEagles this evening, ahead of their opening World Cup match against Croatia; and assured them of the full support of the nation. #SoarSuperEagles”, the tweet read.

 

As it turned out, Nigeria lost the encounter by two unreplied goals and angry Nigerians who were looking for a scapegoat, turned on their president.

President Buhari was soon the recipient of some late night bashing after the game.

We reproduce some of the tweets below:

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position. play A downcast Super Eagles trudge off the pitch after losing to Croatia (@NGSuperEagles)

 

Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener on Saturday, June 16. play Etebo concedes an own goal against Croatia (FIFA)

 

The Super Eagles next game at the World Cup is against Iceland on Friday, June 22. The Eagles have it all to do now to stay in the tournament, as another loss will see them being eliminated.

Some Nigerians will be hoping that another presidential phone call doesn't happen before the Iceland game.

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

