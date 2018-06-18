How Twitter blamed Buhari for Super Eagles loss

Twitter didn't spare President Buhari after the Super Eagles lost to Croatia in a World Cup game. Here's how all of that unfolded.
“President @MBuhari spoke with the @NGSuperEagles this evening, ahead of their opening World Cup match against Croatia; and assured them of the full support of the nation. #SoarSuperEagles”, the tweet read.
As it turned out, Nigeria lost the encounter by two unreplied goals and angry Nigerians who were looking for a scapegoat, turned on their president.
President Buhari was soon the recipient of some late night bashing after the game.
We reproduce some of the tweets below:
The Super Eagles next game at the World Cup is against Iceland on Friday, June 22. The Eagles have it all to do now to stay in the tournament, as another loss will see them being eliminated.
Some Nigerians will be hoping that another presidential phone call doesn't happen before the Iceland game.