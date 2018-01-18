How ex-SGF Pius Anyim allegedly got N575m from Dasuki

news

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Anyim Pius Anyim is still battling to exonerate himself from the alleged monumental corruption that has plagued the Sambo Dasuki-led Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for years.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Anyim of collecting N575 million for special service.

The cash allegedly emanated from the ONSA.

The EFCC wondered why Anyim would execute such project when he was not a Minister of Special Duties.

In a statement at the EFCC, Anyim claimed that he had nothing to do with any account the Special Service Office maintains jointly with the National Security Adviser (NSA).

He said he only maintained relationship ties with the NSA official and not cash.

But the EFCC said its investigation revealed that about N575 million was paid to the ex-SGF from the ONSA.

According to The Nation, a fact-sheet showing the details of how ONSA related with the ex-SGF was sighted by the newspaper.

The fact-sheet said, "On the 16th day of November 2017 at about the hour of 3pm, Anyim was brought to the office of the commission for serious criminal investigation involving millions and billions of naira which he collected under false pretence in his former capacity as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (also known as SGF) which he cannot account for.

"Findings showed that the ex-SGF signed for and collected N500, 000, 000. 00 on the 4th day of March 2015 from the office of the National Security Adviser.

"Detectives have also retrieved another payment voucher showing N20, 000, 000. 00 to the ex-SGF on the 14th day of May 2015, from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

"Earlier on the 24th of May 2013, about N30million was also collected from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

"On the 6th day of June 2013, there was payment of N20, 000, 000 from the same ONSA. The strange payment of N5million for special service was also recorded on the 18th day of October 2013.

"The allegation against Anyim is that he did collect these sums for special service without any justification . Anyim, who was the former SGF, was not the Minister of Special Duty and did not, and cannot till justify the reason for collecting the above money.

"That our investigation revealed that, the above money which the ex-SGF collected came from the Federation Account, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

"The alleged money is suspected proceed of crime, fraud, high level of corruption, in the country, diversion of public funds obtained by false pretence, theft of government money etc.

"In the course of our candid investigation, Anyim made a free and voluntary written statement to our office on the 16th day of November 2017."

The anti-graft Commission said it is still probing the activities of Anyim, who has since been granted bail.

"Investigation into the matter is still ongoing and very vital exhibits that would be useful for his criminal trial in the court of law are yet to be recovered," the fact-sheet added.

The ex-SGF, however, denied knowledge of any cash trandactions involving him and the ONSA.

In the statement to the EFCC, Anyim said: "The relationship between me and Sambo Dasuki. I met Sambo Dasuki as a person only when he was appointed the National Security Adviser while I was Secretary to Government of the Federation.

"We only maintained official relationship. He attended Federal Executive Council and also the Council of State. He also coordinated the National Security Council while a department in the office of the SGF provided secretariat to the National Security Council.

"I can’t remember knowing any other person in his office as I did not have much to do with his office.

"I do not know about SAS impressive account or any account the Special Services office maintains jointly with the NSA."