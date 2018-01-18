Home > News > Local >

How ex-SGF Pius Anyim allegedly got N575m from Dasuki

Pius Anyim How ex-SGF allegedly got N575m from Dasuki

Anyim denied knowledge of any financial transactions between him and the embattled former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How ex-SGF Anyim allegedly got N575m from Dasuki play

Anyim Pius Anyim

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Anyim Pius Anyim is still battling to exonerate himself from the alleged monumental corruption that has plagued the Sambo Dasuki-led Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for years.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Anyim of collecting N575 million for special service.

The cash allegedly emanated from the ONSA.

The EFCC wondered why Anyim would execute such project when  he was not a Minister of Special Duties.

In a statement at the EFCC, Anyim claimed that he had nothing to do with any account the Special Service Office maintains jointly with the National Security Adviser (NSA).

He said he only maintained relationship ties with the NSA official and not cash.

But the EFCC said its investigation revealed that about N575 million was paid to the ex-SGF from the ONSA.

According to The Nation, a fact-sheet showing the details of how ONSA related with the ex-SGF was sighted by the newspaper.

The fact-sheet said, "On the 16th day of November 2017 at about the hour of 3pm,  Anyim was brought to the office of the commission for serious criminal investigation involving millions and billions of naira which he collected under false pretence in his former capacity as  the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (also known as SGF) which he cannot account for.

"Findings showed that the ex-SGF signed for and collected N500, 000, 000. 00 on the 4th day of March 2015 from the office of the National Security Adviser.

"Detectives have also retrieved another payment voucher  showing N20, 000, 000. 00 to the ex-SGF on the 14th day of May 2015, from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

"Earlier on the 24th of May 2013, about N30million was  also collected from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

"On the 6th day of June 2013,  there was payment of N20, 000, 000 from the same ONSA. The strange payment of N5million  for special service was also recorded on the 18th day of October 2013.

"The allegation against Anyim is that he did collect these sums for special service without any justification . Anyim, who was the former SGF, was not the Minister of Special Duty and did not, and cannot till justify the reason for collecting the above money.

"That our investigation revealed  that, the above money which the ex-SGF collected came from the Federation Account, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

"The alleged money  is  suspected proceed of crime, fraud, high level of corruption, in the country, diversion of public funds obtained by  false pretence, theft of government money etc.

"In the course of our candid investigation, Anyim made a  free and voluntary written statement to our office on the 16th day of November 2017."

ALSO READ: Anyim accused of funding Biafra activities

The anti-graft Commission said it is still probing the activities of Anyim, who has since been granted bail.

"Investigation into the matter is still ongoing and very vital exhibits that would be useful for his criminal trial in the court of law are yet to be recovered," the fact-sheet added.

The ex-SGF, however, denied knowledge of any cash trandactions involving him and the ONSA.

In the statement to the EFCC, Anyim said: "The relationship between me and Sambo Dasuki. I met Sambo Dasuki as a person only when he was appointed  the National Security Adviser while I was Secretary to Government of the Federation.

"We only maintained official relationship.  He attended  Federal Executive Council and also  the Council of State.  He also coordinated the National Security Council while a department in the office of the SGF provided secretariat to the National Security Council.

"I can’t remember knowing any other person in his office as I did not have much to do with his office.

"I do not know about SAS impressive account or any account the Special Services office maintains jointly with the NSA."

In November, 2017, Anyim was arrested and detained for allegedly awarding contracts to some companies linked to him through which ecological funds were diverted.
 
The companies include: Foundation Years Limited, Precious Integrated, Precious Petroleum, Mak & Mak, Chap Construction, Eldyke Engineering, Pryke Limited, Chipa Nigeria Limited, Prima A11 Limited, Pima International, Chanto Engineering, Ishiagu Microfinance Bank, Mulak Ventures, Vitro Engineering and Tip Top Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan FG demolishes ex-First Lady's Abuja property (PHOTO)bullet
2 Benue Crisis What you need to know about Fulani herdsmen, anti-open...bullet
3 In Lagos Customs officers shoot man to death for smuggling ricebullet

Related Articles

Dasuki’s Trial Absence of lead defence counsel stalls proceedings
David Mark Former Senate President says EFCC’s allegations are baseless
Justice Ademola Federal High Court judge tenders early resignation letter
Fani-Kayode Ex minister accused of beating pregnant wife, throwing her out
Robert Azibaola EFCC says GEJ’s cousin got $40m from $1.2B arms deal fraud
Pius Anyim EFCC releases former SGF
DSS, EFCC Clash Sagay asks Magu to report to Buhari
Anyim EFCC to detain former SGF for 30 days
$2.1b Arms Scam EFCC accuses DSS of shielding their personnel
Saraki Senate President says Jonathan was never desperate for power

Local

EFCC arraigns judge over corruption allegations
EFCC Anti-graft commission arraigns Justice Yinusa over corruption allegations
EFCC arraigns ex-Nasarawa governor's son over alleged N92m fraud
EFCC Agency arraigns ex-Nasarawa governor's son over alleged N92m fraud
Buhari to lead Nigerian delegation to AU summit
Buhari President to lead Nigerian delegation to AU summit
Police confirm kidnap of 4 foreign nationals in Kaduna
In Kaduna Police confirm kidnap of 4 foreign nationals