How DSS tracked kidnap kingpin

Don Waney was one of Nigeria's most feared criminal

A top official of the Department of State Security (DSS) on Wednesday revealed how Don Waney, kidnap kingpin was tracked to his hideout in Enugu.

Waney allegedly masterminded the killings of 23 worshipers on New Year’s Day, in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of  Rivers.

The source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on condition of anonymity on Wednesday that the operation that led to his death was successful and averted further bloodshed in the state.

The informant said the decision to swoop on Waney was taken after he ordered his men to carry out killings of innocent residents of Omoku town.

“We intercepted Waney’s phone conversation he had with one of his lieutenant in which he ordered them to attack schools, hospitals, places of worship, marketplaces and other targets.

“The killing and maiming of innocent residents of Omoku, including specific targets were scheduled to take place on January 8.

“When we heard their plan to execute innocent citizens – which to us was the last straw – we decided to inform the Army about a joint operation to avert the killings.

“This eventually led to the joint operation at his hideout in Enugu leading to his death and that of his two gang members.

The DSS operative said that Waney was under intense DSS surveillance for over a year.

The source said the New Year killings started after Waney sent some of his members to assassinate his third-in-command; but failed after the target escaped his apartment with gunshot wounds.

According to the source, the killer squad later killed his wife and other close relatives and, thereafter, proceeded to kill five other persons over an existing feud with one of the gang members.

“Some of the people who were killed died from stray bullets during the operation by the murderous gang.

“It was easy to monitor Waney because we had our agent on a constant watch that gave us in-depth knowledge of his where about and activities.

“Waney had companies that he used as fronts. He used one of these companies to front for surveillance jobs and leak repairs for a major oil company.

“We know where his family stayed; we know that his boys camped at a forest in Imo state from where they usually launched their operation.

“Waney was always hiding in Enugu and Ogoja (Cross River). He bought a car in Imo state and took it to Enugu – as part of his plans to change his identity,” the source revealed.

NAN learned that the ash coloured Lexus ES330 salon car is currently parked at DSS premises in Port Harcourt.

The source said that Waney had more than 30 active fighters and many volunteers who allegedly worked for top politicians in the state.

It said that Waney’s accounts at First Bank and Unity Bank had been frozen and would be forfeited to the Federal Government at the end of the investigation.

“The banks are fully cooperating with an ongoing investigation which would unravel his financial transactions from the time the accounts where opened,” the source added.

NAN learned the deceased militant leader had more than N700 million at some undisclosed banks which is currently being monitored.

Waney and his second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another suspected gang member, Lucky Ode were killed by security forces in Enugu and their corpses paraded at 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt on Jan. 7.

Waney and his gang members received amnesty from the Rivers Government in 2016 but later reneged on the terms of the amnesty deal.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

