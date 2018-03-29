‘Hell does not exist,’ Pope tells Italian newspaper during interview

Home > News > Local >

The pope was interviewed by Eugenio Scalfari, a veteran Italian journalist and atheist who regularly muses about faith and religion, and enjoys access to the leader of the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis wants people to ask themselves important questions before wearing the crucifix play

Pope Francis wants people to ask themselves important questions before wearing the crucifix

There is no hell where the souls of sinners suffer in eternity”, Pope Francis was quoted as saying in a Thursday interview with Italian daily La Repubblica.

Francis said: “after death, the souls of people who repent are pardoned by God and join in his contemplation,
“but those who do not repent, and therefore cannot be pardoned, disappear.”

“Hell does not exist – what exists is the disappearance of sinful souls,” he added.

In the past, the veracity of quotes he attributed to the pope has been called into question, especially after
the 93-year-old Scalfari admitted to never using a tape recorder during interviews.

However, the Vatican has never complained about Scalfari’s work, and Francis has continued giving interviews
to him.

