Governor Ambode promises to clean up Lagos state

Governor Akinwumi Ambode has vowed to make Lagos state cleaner.

Ambode, during the inaugurating the new board of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), said that the waste on most Lagos highways will be cleared soon.

According to the Governor, the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) is aimed at creating a clean, hygienic and sustainable environment.

Vanguard also reports that Ambode said “Let me assure the people that in the coming weeks, there will be improvement.

“We are already witnessing a high-level of improvement; we promise that throughout this week and throughout next week, people will see a marked improvement in our state as more equipment come into the country and we are able to deploy the equipment accordingly.”

“We are all living witnesses to the restructuring we are trying to do in the environmental sector.

“That restructuring culminated in the introduction of CLI, which is focused at ensuring that the way we clean Lagos is comparable to what is being done in first class cities in the world.

“As a result, we are changing the way the environment in Lagos is being managed, and to help us to achieve that, this Sanitation Corps is important.

“More importantly now is to speak to the fact that yes, we are having some challenges in the area of waste management in Lagos today.

“We all live in Lagos, but I want to reaffirm that we are doing everything to ensure that this becomes a thing of the past.

“Beyond the fact that we are clearing waste, the CLI is also ensuring that we have landfill sites; not dumping sites but landfill sites, where the waste generated in Lagos can be recycled and re-engineered and also resold so that we can create wealth and a new business for Lagosians to tap into,” he added.

Lagos bans cart pushers

The Lagos State Government recently announced a ban on the operations of cart pushers and wheelbarrow operators, saying their activities are inimical to the environmental cleanliness of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello said that with the flag off of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), the continuous activities of cart pushers would pose a threat to the success of the initiative.