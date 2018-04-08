Fulani herdsmen still occupying Benue communities

news

The President of the Tiv Youths Organization (TYO), Comrade Timothy Hembaor has revealed that Fulani herdsmen are still occupying some communities in Benue state.

According to Daily Post, Hembaor called on President Buhari to order the military to flush out the group from the state.

This is coming on the heels of reports that Buhari has ordered rehabilitation of those displaced during the deadly attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

The TYO President also asked the President to enforce the anti-grazing law passed by the Benue state government.

Hembaor said “The herdsmen are still occupying some of our lands. They are still there. That’s why our people are still in IDPs camps. If President Buhari directs the military to get them out it will be done in a jiffy. We don’t know why this has not been done.

“The most important thing here is that we have a validly made law prohibiting open grazing in Benue state. It is left for the President to direct that the law should be fully enforced by law enforcement agencies so that there can be peace in Benue.

“If there is no peace, you can build mansions but they would eventually be destroyed by herdsmen. So let the President solve our problems before rebuilding our communities. What we need is ranching, if you want to do livestock business in Benue, obey our ranching law.”

“If the President Buhari led government is sincere with what they are saying, they should give a strict instruction to security agencies to enforce our grazing law.

“When that is done, we can now sit back as comfortable people and start talking of how our destroyed communities can be rehabilitated and rebuilt so that these recurrent killings and destruction of our communities can stop for good.

“For now we all know that close to 180,000 persons are displaced in Benue because their villages have been taken over by herdsmen. If they are not dislodged for the people to return to their ancestral homes, who will the federal government rehabilitate the communities for?

“Our position on this matter is clear, support our grazing law, give a presidential directive to the military and security agencies to dislodge the herdsmen from occupied Benue communities and then embark on the rehabilitation and our people will support the government and its initiative,” he added.

Herdsmen shoot at soldiers

Recently, suspected herdsmen engaged in a shootout with troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Also, four officers reportedly went missing following an attack on a police team by suspected herdsme n in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Premium Times reports that the attack on the police was carried out on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.