Herdsmen attack NNPC workers in Benue, kill 1

Suspected killer herdsmen reportedly attacked officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

The assailants killed one of the NNPC officials while others were wounded.

The incident reportedly occurred at Tse Torkula which is a border community between Nasarawa and Benue state in Guma local government area of the state.

The oil workers were said to have come under heavy fire while working on a pipeline.

According to Vanguard, the state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni confirmed the attack but said the killers could have been bandits operating in the area.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it has uncovered the base of the militias carrying the killings in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states in the past weeks.

Troops recovered pistols, 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, three motorcycles and assorted charms from the militias' base, and the native doctor supplying the charms were said to have been arrested in the raid.