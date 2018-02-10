4 officers missing as herdsmen ambush police team in Benue

Home > News > Local >

The state's police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni has confirmed the attack on his men that led to the disappearance of four officers on Saturday afternoon.

Four police officers have gone missing following an attack on a police team by suspected herdsmen in in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Premium Times reports that the attack on the police was carried out on Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018.

The suspected herdsmen reportedly opened fire on the police team, who were on a confidence patrol in Tse Akpam village, near Azege town in Logo Local Government Area.

Police commissioner confirms attack on men

The state's police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni has confirmed the attack on his men on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “We had had an encounter around Azege when a team of mobile police went on confidence patrol.

“When they were coming back at a point in Azege, they started hearing gunfire from inside the bush suspected to be from the herdsmen. There was a serious exchange of gunfire.”

Continuing, Owoseni said: “One of our vehicles was set ablaze. So far, on their side, we’re still trying to ascertain casualties; while we’re yet to see four of our men.

The police chief said more officers have been dispatched to the areas to comb for the missing officers.

Residents insist attack was masterminded by herdsmen

Gun-wielding herdsmen

The residents of Logo LGA have insisted that the attack on the police team patrolling was masterminded by herdsmen.

Enoch Nyikyaa, a chief in Logo LGA, reportedly said the attack occurred in his domain and that the herdsmen who carried out the attack also destroyed farmlands with their cattle.

Nyikyaa said the attack occurred in Tse Akpam village, which is within Azege and that the herdsmen are still reportedly grazing in some remote villages in Benue despite the law that prohibits open-grazing in the state.

Herdsmen shoot at soldiers in another attack

On Tuesday, February 6, 2018, suspected herdsmen were engaged in a shootout with the 707 Special Forces Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The spokesperson of the brigade, Olabisi Ayeni, said the suspected herdsmen had been spotted on a routine patrol and they opened fire on soldiers when they were approached.

Benue attacks

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed.

11 other people were killed in a fresh attack on Tombu village of Logo LGA, again by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Saturday, January 6.

The bodies of 73 men, women and children were buried at a mass burial ceremony organised by the state government on January 11.

