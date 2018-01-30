Finance minister suspended me for probing Oando - Gwarzo

news

The minister for finance, Kemi Adeosun has been accused of witch-hunting and suspending the Securities and Exchange Commission DG, Mounir Gwarzo over his probe of Oando plc.

The accusation was made by the suspended director-general on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at the public hearing organised by the house committee on capital market and institutions.

"She said to me, ‘I want this Oando issue to be concluded’ and I replied, ‘no problem’. She then said I should stop the forensic audit of Oando and that I should constitute a committee comprising the head of legal of SEC, that of the ministry and that of Oando," Gwarzo said.

Gwarzo had alleged that prior to his suspension, he protested the directive that the forensic audit of Oando be stopped and the minister asked him to resign or be shown the way out.

“She then told me I will not be on that committee, and that they were given me the directive as my board (members). I said okay, if that’s the case, I want it to be committed in writing.

“She went on to tell me I had two options, either I resign or I am suspended. And went on to remind me of the allegations against me. I told her I am ready to defend myself against those allegations," he said.

Gwarzo's statements against Adeosun

“On one occasion, the minister invited me and asked me the powers I had to carry on with the audit. So, I explained to her it was within the powers of my office. She said we should have mentioned it to her but no problem,” Gwarzo said.

“But the scary aspect was that she told me she was told I should have been sacked. After that encounter, we went on with our investigations.

“On another occasion, the honourable minister invited me again in the company of the permanent secretary and said I should lift the technical suspension placed on Oando.

“Later around 4pm, another meeting was conveyed, with the minister, permanent secretary, director of legal services and some staff of SEC. The minister went through all the allegations against SEC and also the recommendations. We discussed extensively with her and sought some clarifications.

“The minister said ‘even though you did not carry us along, we have no choice than to support you’. The case was in court, so we couldn’t do anything then.”

“Next, we issued a letter to Oando informing them we will continue with the audit and the next day, I was invited by the minister.

“The minister then said no, that my case is similar to that of Babachir Lawal, the former SGF, which means she has already pronounced me guilty.”

Gwarzo's suspension

On November 29, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, suspended Munir Gwarzo over allegations of financial impropriety.

On Sunday, December 3, 2017, Adeosun announced the appointment of Dr Abdul Zubair as acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).