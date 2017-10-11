FG sues Senator over corruption allegations against Police IG

The Federal Government has filed two separate charges against the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isah Misau.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice filed the charges on Tuesday, October 10.

The charges follow Misau's allegations that some top officers pay millions of Naira to get special promotions from the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

One of the charges was filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

The charge includes five counts of making "injurious falsehood" against the IGP and the Nigerian Police Force.

One of such allegations, the charge says, was that police officers pay as much as N2.5 million to get special promotion and posting through the Police Service Commission.

The charge sheet reads in part, "That you, lsah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau Residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State, on or about August 10, 2017, at Abuja and other part of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make a false statement of fact to wit: that police officers pay as much as two million, five hundred thousand naira (N2.5m) to get special promotion and posting through the Police Service Commission as published in the Daily Trust Newspaper dated August 10, 2017, knowing that such false statement of fact would harm the reputation of Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun ldris (the serving Inspector-General of Police), the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission and you thereby committed an offence.

"That you, Isah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau Residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State, on or about October 5, 2017, at Abuja and other part of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make a false statement of fact to wit: that about ten billion naira (N10bn) is being received by the Inspector-General of Police on a monthly basis from oil companies, banks, hotels and individuals as bribes for police protection and that is why you see people of dubious character with sirens in the country which said false statement of fact was aired in the Channels Television programme tagged ‘Politics Today’ on August 27, 2017, and published in the Daily Trust Newspaper dated October 5, 2017, knowing that such false statement of fact would harm the reputation of Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris (the serving Inspector-General of Police), the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission and you thereby committed an offence.

"That you, Isah Hamman Misau of Hamman Misau Residence, Turaki Street, Misau, Bauchi State, on or about October 5, 2017 at Abuja and other part of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make a false statement of fact to wit: that the Inspector-General of Police diverted money meant for the purchase of Armoured Personnel Carriers for the purchase of SUVs or exotic cars which said false statement of fact was aired in the Channels Television programme tagged ‘Politics Today’ on the August 27, 2017, and published in the Daily Trust Newspaper dated October 5, 2017, knowing that such false statement of fact would harm the reputation of Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris (the serving Inspector-General of Police) and the Nigeria Police Force and you thereby committed an offence."

Misau also accused IGP Idris of impregnating Policewomen and promoting them.

The Nigeria police has since denied the claims, and in-turn accused the Senator, who left the Nigeria Police Force as a serving deputy superintendent, of deserting the Force without proper retirement.