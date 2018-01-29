FG probes officials for 'collecting' tips from whistle-blowers

news

The Federal Government has begun investigation into over 200 whistle-blowing tips on tax officials and taxpayers for under-declaration of taxes.

The officials were also accused of demanding gratification from whistleblowers .

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday, January 28, while presiding over the meeting of the Whistle-blower Unit in the Ministry of Finance and the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit.

According to her, two senior tax officials in Delta and Benue states have already been suspended for allegedly collecting tips from whistle-blowers.

Adeosun said the government through also started getting rid of dishonest operatives in the tax administration and revenue collection system.

This was contained in a statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr. Oluyinka Akintunde.

The statement said the sanitisation of the tax administration and revenue collection system is part of the government’s efforts at enhancing the willingness of the citizens to pay their taxes.

Adeosun said, "The ministry is currently analysing over 200 additional whistle-blowing tips, including recordings between tax officials and potential taxpayers in which various practices designed to reduce tax payable were detailed.

"These practices include demands for personal gratification by tax officers, promises to procure backdated tax clearance certificates, and offers to conspire to reduce taxes payable."

The minister has also ordered the reorganisation of the Whistle-blower Unit to fast-track reports relating to those in the revenue-generating agencies.

She said, "Encouraging our citizens to pay taxes is a matter of law but it is also a matter of trust. Those who work in our tax offices must, therefore, demonstrate the highest level of integrity. The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari understands that to reduce our reliance on oil means every citizen must pay their taxes as and when due.

"However, people will not be encouraged to pay if they believe that those involved in the assessment are not transparent or are dishonest. We will continue to sanitise the system and also improve our controls."

Adeosun assured that the ministry will continue to root out fraudsters who compromise the integrity of the tax administration and revenue collection system.